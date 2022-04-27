A leaked audio reveals the poor opinion of Twitter managers about Elon Musk, their new boss. He thinks the same of them.

This Monday (possibly already Tuesday in Spain) a meeting of Twitter directors took place after the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk. Someone was recording that meeting and now the leak of an audio of it sheds light about how the old Twitter is living the imminent transition of approaches in some fields of the company.

And no, they don’t seem to be doing well at all. In said audio, originally published by Project Veritas, you can hear the director of marketing for Twitter, Leslie Berland, affirming that the new owner of the company has put “in a difficult situation” both the ‘Trust and Security’ department of Twitter and “anyone who cares about the health of the platform”.





The reason? Having publicly stated that the main motivation for the acquisition has been the moderation policies applied by the platform, and designed by the aforementioned body, created in 2016 and which was already criticized by some sectors of the press for being an “Orwellian nightmare”.

Criticism of the person responsible for censoring the media to protect Biden

But that was not the most controversial thing that could be heard at the meeting. Lara Cohen, Global Head of Business at Twitter, accused the new owner and his followers of “misogyny” for having criticized two other executives (the aforementioned Berland, and the company’s lawyer Vijaya Gadde) for their direct involvement in the controversial decision to censor any mention of the news about the contents of a Hunter Biden laptop, son of the current American president, in full electoral campaign.

Color me shocked SHOCKED that people are coming for two of our prominent female executives on day 1 of this thing. 🙄 – Lara Cohen 💅🏼 (@Larakate) April 27, 2022

In fact, Twitter He even suspended the New York Post account for two weeks. for daring to bring the story to light. Months later, with Hunter Biden’s father already in the White House, even the progressive The New York Times confirmed the veracity of what was published by his conservative rival.

When podcast host Saagar Enjeti tweeted the news that the person ultimately responsible for said suspension (and the one on Trump’s account) had been crying During the aforementioned meeting after the purchase of the company, Musk only replied with the following comment:

“Suspending a major media outlet’s Twitter account for publishing a true story was clearly incredibly inappropriate.”

Musk claimed in another tweet that the “extreme reaction” to his purchase of Twitter “by those who fear free speech speaks volumes,” stating that taking censorship beyond what the laws dictate is “going against the popular will”.

Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter since Jack Dorsey’s departure, and a well-known advocate that Twitter has better things to do than safeguard the First Amendment [de la Constitución de EE. UU., que consagra la libertad de expresión]claimed what had been done in recent years:

“Twitter grows as a service and allows people to have a better experience because […] we have created tools and processes so that people feel safe. I think there’s a lot of work we can still do in that regard.”

During the meeting, it was also assured Twitter employees who have their jobs secured for the next 6 months, which will be how long it takes for Elon Musk to take up his new position as president of the company. Based on what has been seen these days, it is likely that, at that time, several of the managers participating in the meeting will see how the exit door is signaled to them.

Trump points the way

A little over two months ago Donald Trump, banned from Twitter while still US president, launched his new Truth social network. Available only in his country, for now, it has not had much impact globally… however, Today it already adds more downloads in recent days than Twitter (and Tik Tok) in the App Storean aspect that Musk wanted to highlight in a tweet: