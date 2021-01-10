A Leeds figure told details about the working methods and his relationship with Marcelo Bielsa: “It’s a myth come true”

Rodrigo Moreno gave details of what it is like to work with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United (Shutterstock)

Every footballer who crosses paths with Marcelo bielsa, usually stands out above other coaches he has had in his career. He Loco He has a very particular work ethic and methodology, which usually leaves a mark on those players with whom he shares a dressing room. As Rodrigo Moreno, who currently lives with the Argentine strategist in the Leeds United.

In an interview for BRAND, the attacker of Brazilian nationalized Spanish origin from 29 years talked about his days in England together with DT Rosario, who brought him as a reinforcement in the last transfer market from the Valencia.

“Is a very analytical trainer, which leaves no detail to chance and tries have everything well tied in the different situations that occur in matches, depending on the characteristics of the rival. Is very demanding, he always asks you to be a proactive player both offensively and defensively ”, he commented Rodrigo.

During his time at the Championship and the Premier League, has been seen Bielsa make unsuspected substitutions, something that Rodrigo he prefers not to take it in a pejorative way: “Marcelo has a different way of understanding game situations. It is quite common for him to remove a player at half-time or in the 25th minute or to put you in and then take you out at 10 ‘. These are situations that may not be seen so much. I take it naturally. They are things he does not to annoy but for the good of the team.”

Rodrigo arrived at Leeds this season at the request of Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: REUTERS)

The former gunner of the Benfica He also referred to the working methods of the Loco and defined it as “a myth come true “ why “It has a much more analytical methodology”. In addition, he told details about the forms it has Bielsa to communicate with the changing room of the Leeds.

“Marcelo tries to maintain a very professional relationship with the player, does not go into personal aspects. He is very direct, treats everyone with respect, but focuses solely and exclusively on the sports area. He, for example, at no time did he call me to come to Leeds, but I know he was behind when Victor Orta (sports director) contacted me. He is a coach who maintains quite a marked distance from the player. Then, on a day-to-day basis, he is always very demanding of everyone ”, he explained.

Marcelo Bielsa has become an idol in Leeds after promotion to the Premier League (Photo: REUTERS)

And if there is another aspect that also distinguishes the Loco Bielsa, is that it tends to greatly empower those targeted and helps them improve. In the case of Rodrigo Moreno, believes that he has evolved in some facets of his game to fit the game model of the Leeds.

“Marcelo insists a lot that our game is based on winning the individual duels that take place within the collective game: of a forward against a central, for example. And in this little time, I have evolved a lot in that. When a player is not fine, both defensively and offensively, the team notices it ”, he commented.

