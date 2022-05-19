A legendary trophy lost in a taxi, expensive salads and strangers who can be a surprise: the pearls of the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler practices in the arena of the PGA Championship, which he arrives after putting on the green jacket in Augusta

At $18 for a beer, $13 for a glass of wine, $7 for a bottle of water, $16 for a salad, $8 for a hotdog and $15 for a hamburger, viewers arriving in Southern Hills this week will have to break the bank. The show is worth it and the mere fact that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth play together on the first two days will make you forget the prices of food at the PGA Championship.

Not everything was like that in its beginnings, since the history of the championship dates back to the early years of the 20th century and was born at the same time as the PGA of America, the organization in charge of the second Grand Slam of the season. A New York billionaire named Rodman Wanamaker saw the business of selling merchandise through professional golf. On January 17, 1916, he invited 35 players to a luncheon at the then famous Taplow Club in New York, and proposed the idea of ​​creating an organization that would bring together professional golfers. Thus, on April 10 of that same year, the PGA of America was founded.

Wanamaker now thought that he should have a championship of his own and offered to donate $2,580 and the medals for the realization of the first PGA Championship. The PGA of America decided that the format of the tournament should imitate that of its counterpart in Great Britain, which was played match play with 36-hole matches and direct elimination. This is how it was played until 1958 when pressure from TV made it switch to the current format of 72 holes by strokes.

In addition to the money, the Wanamaker Trophy was going to be at stake in honor of whoever was the forerunner of the entity. This trophy was in the hands of the winner who had to return it the following year when he began his title defense.

In those early days, the figure that dominated the scene was Walter Hagen, who won the title 5 times. being still today the maximum winner of the championship together with Jack Nicklaus. Hagen won consecutive editions between 1924 and 1927, but in 1926 he was asked why he did not return the cup. “I have no intention of losing so I think it’s not worth bringing her back,” was the reply. The problem arose in 1928, when she lost in the quarterfinals. Now demanded by the organizers to return the trophy, Hagen accepted that he had forgotten it in a taxi and that he had never recovered it. A replica had been built at the same time as the original and is the one on display today during PGA Championship week, while the winner gets a small replica.

Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Championship five times, a record difficult for new generations to match

To understand a little more about the history of the PGA in America, you have to understand how professional golf works in the world. Unlike tennis, which has only one world circuit (ATP Tour), golf has different professional circuits that are regionalized. The PGA Tour is the United States and by far the most important, but there is also the DP World Tour (Europe), the Asian Tour, the Sunshine Tour (South Africa), the Japan PGA Tour and the Australasian Tour. There are also the development circuits, the second division of the big tours that have a system of ascents and descents to the major circuits. Thus, in the United States there is the so-called Korn Ferry Tour, while in Europe there is the Challenge Tour. At the end of each year the best go up to the big tours and from there those who did not have a good season go down.

While that is a big difference from tennis, there is a big similarity as well. Both sports have 4 Grand Slam tournaments, and also like tennis, none of them belongs to any of the circuits. The Masters is owned by Augusta National Golf Club, the US Open is owned by the United States Golf Association (USGA), The Open is owned by the R&A in Scotland, and the PGA Championship is organized by the PGA of America.. Also, as in tennis, these four events are part of the calendars of the most important circuits, but none of these circuits is in charge of the organization or receives any benefit from these 4 championships.

Yuki Inamori will also be at the PGA Championship this week at the Southern Hills Country Club.

Since its creation, the PGA of America has been dedicated to putting together professional tournaments throughout the year, but it was also in charge of training the professionals who are the soul of the institution. Those who every day are dedicated to organizing the life of the clubs, giving classes to the members, organizing the schools for minors, setting up the store and managing the weekend tournaments. With around 20,000 clubs in the United States, it is clear that there are many more of these latter professionals than those who make a living playing in tournaments. This began to move the waters in the early 1960s, and in 1968 a group of players led by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus decided to leave the PGA of America and form what is now known as the PGA Tour.

They were treated as traitors by their colleagues and much of the press, but they were convinced that the interests of the players should not be handled by those who did not compete, which were the majority. The relationship was strained for some time, but a few years after the breakup, both organizations began to work together. Today the PGA Tour is the most important circuit in the world and the PGA of America is the largest sports organization in the world with more than 29 thousand men and women working for the development of golf.

Tiger Woods will seek this week to recover his level after his weak performance in Augusta, after the long inactivity

In addition to the PGA Championship, this organization is responsible for the Ryder Cup when played in the USA, the Senior PGA Championship, the Women’s PGA Championship in partnership with the LPGA, and the Professional Club Championship, reserved for club professionals only. The latter is disputed in several regional stages and 144 players reach the final stage. The top 20 of the championship have a guaranteed place in the PGA Championship that begins this Thursday. If you see some names that sound unfamiliar to you, it will surely be one of those 20, which on the leaderboard usually have the acronym CP (Club Professional) next to their last name.

Their offices have been in Palm Beach for years, but less than a month ago they moved to the new home of professional golf on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas. There they built a building that houses the 150 people who work in the administration spread over three floors of 3 thousand square meters each. By April 2023, two golf courses, a 510-room resort, a coaching center, a lighted putting green, and a 10-hole par 3 course that is also lit for night play will open. In 2027 and 2034 these courses have already been designated as the venue for the PGA Championship.

All these works require a large investment and the salad at 16 dollars collaborates so that this can be done. It’s expensive, but well worth eating while watching Tiger Woods play golf.

