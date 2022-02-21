A lethal blow and a spectacular gesture in the fall: the UFC KO that is already fighting to be one of the best of the year

* The impressive knockout at the UFC evening

The Las Vegas Apex It is the scenario where one of the best knockouts of the year could come from after what happened this Saturday night during the fight between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill in the star of the UFC Vegas 48.

For the light heavyweight category, both strikers they were confronted with the goal of achieving a victory that would bring them closer to the fight for the titletoday belonging to the experienced 42-year-old Brazilian fighter, Glover Teixeira.

The fight, although it promised to be one of the fiercest and most intense, ended before the end of the first round. It is that the American made reference to his nickname Sweet Dreams (Sweet dreams) and quickly sent the Brazilian to sleepwhich accumulated its second consecutive loss.

Walker remained in the air for a few seconds before collapsing on the canvas.

Both came out on stage with caution, since they knew the potential knockout of their rival. Walker managed to evade the attacks during the first minutebut it was at 2:55 when he threw a jab to distract and go in with a straight, however, in the attempt Hill carried out a great counterattackconnecting a right hand that was stamped directly on the temple of his rival.

Feeling the blow, the native of Rio de Janeiro went back automatically and tried not to fall. But his efforts were going to be in vain. Practically unconscious, the Brazilian fell to the canvas as if it were a tree recently felled by a lumberjack.

Once on the ground Hill swooped down to finish his job. and managed to land one more punch until referee Jason Herzog was able to spring into action to separate them and declare him the winner.

The Brazilian failed to recover and lost before the end of the first round.

“I calculated the moment in which it happened”assured Sweet Dreams at the subsequent press conference. “I just threw it and it landed clean. If that punch didn’t land like it did, he would have had another punch coming right behind him. It was good”, he sentenced.

This was Jamahal Hill’s sixth appearance in the UFCrecording a balance of four wins, one loss and one No contest. Of the triumphs in the largest mixed martial arts company, three went fast and the last one had been against Jimmy Crute in just 48 seconds.

For Walker, unfortunately it was the second consecutive loss and accumulates four in his last five presentations.

“I’m ready to go for that (title)”Hill assured after prevailing in Las Vegas and added: “Right now, we are going to see what happens. I will meet with the main bosses and see what makes sense, ”he concluded when asked about a possible important fight in the face of his goal of champion.

