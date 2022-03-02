“A life that will never be the same again”: an English journalist fired Marcelo Bielsa with a heartfelt letter

Marcelo Bielsa was in charge of Leeds United since mid-2018 (REUTERS)

After three and a half years, Marcelo Bielsa’s excursion at Leeds United came to an end. With the historic achievement of having returned to the team of Elland Road to Premier Leaguethe team managed until last weekend by the Argentine coach does not have a good present in the highest competition of English football.

Located in 16th place, just two points from the red zone of relegation, the board made the decision to dismiss the former coach of the Argentine team after the 4-0 loss against Tottenham. Beyond dispensing with his services, the club and the fans bid farewell to Loco with honors, who arrived in mid-2018 and quickly earned the love and respect of his players and the public.

The same thing happened with much of the community in England. That was how a journalist from the newspaper The Guardian, James Riachwrote a heartfelt farewell letter for the DT that title: “Marcelo Bielsa transformed Leeds with decency, humility and work”. In it, he made a more human than sporting assessment of the value of the Argentine’s landing in Leeds.

“From the outside, the adoration that Leeds United supporters profess for Marcelo Bielsa may seem strange, bordering on fanaticism, even delirium. But for those who have followed his every move over four exhilarating years at Elland Road, his departure leaves a hole not only in the dugout, but also in the heart.”was the first paragraph of a long article.

Immediately afterwards, Riach remarked that the process that the fans of the English team are beginning to experience, other fans have already experienced with Bielsa’s departure, such as in Chile or in his other steps through clubs in Europe. “In Chile they call themselves “widows of Bielsa”. The same feeling can be found in Marseille and Athletic Bilbaoteams that look at the stage of the Argentine with wide eyes and palpable nostalgia. Leeds is at the beginning of this undoubtedly painful process of assimilating life after Bielsa, a life that will never be the same”, he added.

The farewell letter to Bielsa in an English medium

In addition to highlighting how important Bielsa was for the group of footballers he was with when he arrived at the club -he highlights the case of Kalvin Phillips-, also took the opportunity to highlight the personality of the Olympic champion coach in Athens 2004 and his way of being during his stay at Leeds.

“During the pandemic, when Leeds lost many club legends and the whole world was faced with a grim new reality, it was a comfort to many that a man of integrity was at the helm of the club. Throughout his tenure, Bielsa never criticized a referee, never blamed VAR or spoke negatively of any person.. When “Spygate” came along, he publicly berated himself and paid the fine out of his own pocket. He was a man you wanted to have in your corner when life was out of control, ”the journalist wrote in the British medium.

For the farewell, Riach left a phrase that defined the meaning of Bielsa’s more than three years at Elland Road. “Rarely can there be a greater connection between the fans and the coach. Above all, it has allowed fans to dream again. Firing him doesn’t just feel like the loss of a great manager, it feels like the loss of an old friend.”.

The Argentine coach ceased to be the DT of the Elland Road team (REUTERS)

From the outside, the adoration of Marcelo Bielsa by Leeds United supporters may seem strange, bordering on fanaticism, even delirium. But for those who have followed his every move over four exhilarating years at Elland Road, his departure leaves a hole not only in the dugout but also in the heart.

In Chile they call themselves “widows of Bielsa”. The same feeling can be found in Marseille and Athletic Bilbao, teams that look at the Argentine’s stage with wide eyes and a palpable nostalgia. Leeds are at the beginning of this undoubtedly painful process of assimilating life after Bielsa, a life that will never be the same.

To speak of a soccer coach in such reverential terms may seem hyperbolic. However, what Bielsa has done for the club and the city transcends sport in many ways. He is a man who sees the corporate, greedy, washing-up modern game for what it is, but has managed to navigate his way through it all and continue to uphold his principles: decency, humility and an unwavering work ethic. .

Without wanting to be too existentialist, it has made fans question why they bother to watch football in the first place. Is it for the trophies? Not unless you follow a cabal of elite clubs. Is it about scoring a goal and holding on to the result? Better to go balance the books in the boardroom. Is it about entertainment, identity, and raising two fingers to anyone who calls you reckless? Of course.”

That’s why Leeds fans kept chanting his name even after the poor performances that led to his cruel dismissal. That’s why Leeds fans will continue to sing his name long after he’s gone. That’s why England midfielder Kalvin Phillips wrote on Sunday: “You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself.”

In many ways, Phillips’ rise embodies all the work Bielsa has done. Like most of the roster he inherited in 2018, Phillips was adrift, seeking his own role on a team of misfits floundering in the bottom half of the Championship. Stuart Dallas was half the player he is now, Mateusz Klich was considered surplus to the point that he had been sent by the previous regime on loan to Utrecht.

In seven weeks of preseason, Bielsa transformed the group into a completely new team. They felt comfortable with the ball, they played one and two touches all over the field and they didn’t stop running. It was as if someone had finally found the power grid on Elland Road, plugging the old field directly into the northern power grid and sending a surge of voltage through brain and bone.

New players have been brought in, but the team currently hovering above the Premier League relegation zone still retains the core members from the first game against Stoke City. If loyalty has turned out to be Bielsa’s downfall, it is surely a fatal flaw worth celebrating.

For all his idiosyncrasies, his trips to Costa Coffee and Morrisons, his former flat above a Wetherby sweet shop, it was Bielsa’s humble perspective that shone through. During the pandemic, when Leeds lost many club legends and the whole world was faced with a grim new reality, it was a comfort to many that a man of integrity was at the helm of the club. Throughout his tenure, Bielsa never criticized a referee, never blamed VAR or spoke negatively of anyone. When “Spygate” came along, he publicly berated himself and paid the fine out of his own pocket. He was a man you wanted to have in your corner when life was out of control.

Bielsa was the best possible manager for Leeds at the best possible time. After so many years of stagnation, years of waste and rage, he turned out to be the perfect antidote. In the early days there were constant fears that he would just walk away from him, that the Leeds curse would catch up with him, but he held firm to his convictions even after a catastrophic end to his first season.

And it was not the Bielsa of his youth, the one with the grenades and the one who invaded the pitch. He was a man who knew that this could be the last great test of his guiding principles, one last chance to show the world how football should be played.

Rarely can there be a greater connection between the fans and the coach. Above all, it has allowed fans to dream again. Firing him doesn’t just feel like the loss of a great manager, it feels like the loss of an old friend.

Goodbye, The Fool.”

