‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC – Variety

Freshman late-night speak present “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” has been renewed for a second season at NBC, the community introduced Wednesday.

“Lilly is an unimaginable expertise. ‘A Little Late’ has introduced an increasing international viewers to NBC and we sit up for one other season of her distinctive showmanship and magnificence,” mentioned Katie Hockmeyer, government vp, late evening programming, NBC Leisure.

The primary season of Singh’s sequence premiered in September 2019, changing Carson Daly’s “Final Name with Carson Daly.” All episodes had been taped through the fourth quarter of 2019, as an alternative of going live-to-tape each day, as many different late-night sequence do. The primary season was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for the episode entitled “Lilly Is Struggling to Date Girls.”

Singh is the primary brazenly bisexual girl to host a late-night speak present on a broadcast community. She can be the primary individual of Indian and South Asian descent to take action.

“Internet hosting my very own late evening present and interviewing friends from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a enjoyable experience for me,” mentioned Singh, who government produces along with internet hosting. “I realized a lot throughout this primary 12 months of making the present from scratch, and I’m excited that ‘A Little Late’ will return for a second season on NBC.”

Singh can be an actor, author and content material creator. Her previous tv credit embody “Fahrenheit 451,” whereas her movie credit embody “Dangerous Mothers” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” She can be the bestselling creator of “Learn how to Be a Bawse: A Information to Conquering Life.”

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is produced by Common Tv and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.