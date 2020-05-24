A Little Mermaid TV series in in the works – set 15 years after events of the film

The Little Mermaid is one of the newest basic Disney animations to be tailored right into a stay motion film – and now it seems to be prefer it may get a comply with up TV series as properly.

In response to Deadline, a comedy series titled Washed Up is in improvement from Gracie Glassmeyer – a writer-producer who has beforehand written for hit comedy present Jane the Virgin and CBS sitcom 9JKL.

The series will reportedly choose up the Little Mermaid story 15 years after the events of the animated film and Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale – with the now tailless Ariel stated to be trapped in a loveless marriage.

It’ll reportedly see the princess embark on an journey to avoid wasting humankind – and her underwater kingdom – after her father is instantly and suspiciously declared useless.

No casting has been introduced for the present – however it’s not in any manner linked to the upcoming stay motion Disney remake.

The present is being made for brand new US streaming service Peacock, which is set to launch this July, whereas it’s not but clear when the series can be launched or the place it will likely be made obtainable in the UK.

The stay motion Little Mermaid film, which is set to star Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, doesn’t have an official launch date – with late 2021 most likely the earliest we may anticipate to see it, particularly bearing in thoughts the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.