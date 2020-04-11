A live-action Robin Hood is in the works from Disney

Heads up anybody pining to see a photorealistic rooster enjoying a lute: Disney have introduced a live-action model of Robin Hood is now in the works. And, identical to Woman and the Tramp, it’s going straight to Disney Plus.

Quite than counting on human actors, nonetheless, the remake of the 1973 cartoon will “characteristic the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format,” based on THR. And, don’t fear, not like the Mulan reimagining, the new film might be a musical, anticipated to reflect the laid-back whistle-heavy soundtrack of the authentic.

Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada, greatest identified for 2018 crime film Blindspotting, will helm the film, penned by Kari Granlund (author of the Woman and the Tramp remake)

The unique film delivered a comic book tackle the traditional English legend, with anthropomorphic animals portraying the story’s key stars. Robin ‘take-from-the-rich-to-give-to-the-poor’ Hood was depicted as a fox, his greatest buddy Little John by a bear, ally Friar Tuck a badger and the grasping Prince John a lion.

Though in improvement, it’s but unclear when the venture might emerge on Disney Plus, with many Disney tasks placed on maintain by the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service lately introduced it had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, helped by its launch in territories throughout Europe, together with the UK.

