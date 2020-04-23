A Long-Debated Back To The Future Plot Hole Has Finally Been Settled

Keep in mind that George and Lorraine solely knew Marty/Calvin for six days once they had been 17, and they didn’t even see him each a kind of six days. So, a few years later, they nonetheless may keep in mind that fascinating child who received them collectively on their first date. However I’d ask anybody to suppose again on their very own highschool days and ask themselves how nicely they keep in mind a child who might need been at their college for even a semester. Or somebody you went out with only one time. In the event you had no photograph reference, after 25 years, you’d most likely have only a hazy recollection.