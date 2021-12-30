A look back at 2021: data on the best-selling games, terms in Google and influence of companies

We echo the annual information provided by Gamesindustry with which the trends of the sector are seen.

It is time to close to 2021, which gives us the opportunity to see everything that video games have advanced during the year. As usual, Gamesindustry has seized the moment to publish data with which we can predict the trends of titles, companies and players, since its “The Year in Numbers 2021“He has already given us some first glimpses of what we have seen throughout the year and, now, he expands on all this information with details.

You can consult all the infographics on the original website, as it contains more data on the popularity of the Youtubers y Streamers, as well as lists of the most downloaded deliveries for mobiles, to give a couple of examples. Here are some of the more general conclusions of this whole study.

Source: Gamesindustry

Video game market development

With this class of compilations you usually start with the market development throughout the year. Taking into account that 2021 still suffers the consequences of the pandemic, as well as other problems such as component shortage For new generation PC graphics and consoles, a slight drop in the consumption of products such as console games, which have sold a 6.6% less That the last year.

However, other areas have not been so affected by the ravages of this year, as sectors such as PC and tablet games have held up quite well. It is worth noting a good growth in the mobile domain, since the purchase of these devices has increased a 7,3% (leaving it with a value of 93.2 billion dollars) and the acquisition of titles for smartphones is also up a 8% ($ 81.5 billion). Despite this, there has been a major crash in the PC browser gaming area, which falls 18.2%.

Digital sales far outweigh physicalFollowing this line of user trends, a really interesting fact is observed about the purchase of physical and digital games: the digital format wins by a wide margin. This can be seen both in the field of PC and consoles, which shows the consumption higher and higher of deliveries in digital version.

Source: Gamesindustry

Most popular games

FIFA 22 and Monster Hunter Rise are two of the most popular gamesAs we see every week in the Top UK and Japan, players from both countries they differ a bit in terms of video game preferences. In the European country we saw the uninterrupted dominance of FIFA 22, while the Japanese territory did the same with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Now, this information is confirmed again with the leadership of the beautiful sport in the United Kingdom, being the only title in the Top 3 that has been released this year. This is followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft, which we already saw every week among the most popular games in the country. As for the preferences of Japanese players, Monster Hunter Rise especially triumphs here, although the aforementioned Pokémon remakes are not far behind. Added to this, it seems that the country is very interested in Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!, a very popular train delivery in Japan. It should be noted that all these data have been compiled based on the physical sales.

But the Gamesindustry report also looks at the launches of the largest companies in the sector (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft). Between all of them, they have launched a total of 42 sets throughout 2022, with Nintendo being the most active with 12 launches in recent months. However, this panorama changes if we talk about new IPs, something that leaves us with 8 totally new deliveries.

Source: Gamesindustry

The interest of the players

But, beyond all this, What do users say? Gamesindustry has also looked at audience trends through its social media posts and Google searches, leaving us with a snapshot at Twitter where Genshin Impact and Final Fantasy XIV quite triumph. However, Elden Ring has managed to find a place in the Top 5 of the most commented video games on the bird’s social network, something that has merit if we consider that has not been released yet.

Google searches are quite different. In this area, Monster Hunter Rise, Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 are some of the most searched terms, but they are all surpassed by PopCat. A click game which, surprisingly, has become extremely popular on the internet.

PopCat is the most searched term in GoogleBeyond games (and mini click games) that have already been released, the report has also investigated the most viewed trailers by the community. If you look at this, Battlefield 2042 takes center stage for its launch video, but this area also leaves room for other kinds of advances such as the cinematics of Magic: The Gathering Arena – Innstrad: Midnight Hunt, the new collection of the popular card game, or the video of Impostores from Fortnite. On the other hand, here we appreciate a slight surprise with Valheim, as his Viking experience has captivated players since the launch trailer of his Early Access.

Source: Gamesindustry

What do you think of all this data? Do they correspond to your trends on the net or do you feel totally oblivious to the internet conversation? If you are more curious about this type of content, you can always consult the latest Nintendo postsIt has reviewed 2021 with the 30 most popular games on the Japanese eShop and the most downloaded indie titles of the year.

More on: 2021, Videogames, Japan and UK.