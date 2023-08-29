A Lot Of AMC Shows Will Be On Max Without Commercials:

From September 1 to October 31, a few AMC Plus shows, like Fear the Walking Dead as well as Killing Eve, will be temporarily available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max.

Executives from both services’ parent companies told multiple news outlets that the objective of the agreement is to help AMC Plus and add more content to Max.

This is good because both companies probably need it, since Hollywood strikes have stopped productions and AMC is having trouble in the cable space.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment as well as AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said within a statement that the deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is a great chance to show some of their most popular and critically acclaimed shows to millions of Max subscribers within the U.S. for two full months.

AMC+ Chooses Max Because They Won’t Have Any Ads:

Max will have a rail called “AMC+ Picks upon Max” that will show AMC Plus shows. These shows won’t have ads, and that’s important, whether you pay to the ad-free as well as ad-lite version of Max.

According to Deadline, AMC Networks as well as Warner Bros. Discovery have made an arrangement for a “programming pop-up” that will be bringing more than 200 episodes of seven shows to Max, which used to be called HBO Max. From September 1 to October 31, you can watch the shows.

Meredith Gertler, EVP of global content strategy, planning, and study at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement that Max is where subscribers go to find a wide range of stories for the whole family.

Dan McDermott Stated That Our Goal Is To Get As Many People As We Can To Watch These Shows:

“The AMC+ collection pop-up was a great example of how we can add value to our content by using new ideas.”

Dan McDermott, head of entertainment as well as AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said, “AMC Networks makes great shows, as well as our goal is to get these shows to as many people as we can within ways that serve viewers best.”

“This advertising agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a great chance for millions of Max subscribers within the U.S. to watch some of our most popular as well as critically acclaimed shows for two full months.”

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-7)

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (Season 1)

Dark Winds (Season 1)

Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)

Ride with Norman Reedus (Seasons 1-5)

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Killing Eve (Seasons 1-4)

AMC Plus has had trouble getting more subscribers because the streaming market is already very full, and the slow death of cable TV, AMC’s original home, isn’t helping.

In The Second Quarter, 300,000 Less People Joined The Network:

This month, the company reported bad financial results for the second quarter and said that instead of getting closer to its goal of 20–25 million streaming accounts by 2025, its number of paid streamers had dropped through 300,000 to just 11 million.

Even though they had the rights to watch shows such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men, as well as Hell on Wheels, which have won a lot of awards, they didn’t.

More People Could Watch AMC Plus Material If 100 Million People Signed Up:

The service also has some of its own shows. Its parent company, AMC Networks, also owns BBC America, IFC, and the scary streaming service Shudder.

AMC also said it would start an ad-supported plan in October, and through other partnerships, it will be accessible via The Roku Channel. It has been a paid service available on Amazon Prime Video as well as Apple TV for a long time.

The stakes have high for AMC Plus, because putting some of its most popular shows upon Max in front of its near 100 million users could get more people to watch AMC Plus material. It’s still not clear if it will assist the video service get more users.