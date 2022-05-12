A Lyon player was removed from the squad for gassing in the locker room and celebrating with his teammates

Marcelo was a key piece of the structure of Lyon until his mishap in the locker room (Photo: Reuters)

The reason why the Brazilian central defender Marcelo was removed from the campus Lyon Olympics is unprecedented. At the time, the club published a statement in which it sought to explain the atypical situation in the best possible way. However, the French press revealed the real reason, and it became the subject of debate on Twitter, to the point that a legend like Gary Lineker came out in his defense.

The defender was relegated to the second team of the French squad for “Farsting in the locker room and laughing about it with your teammates”. The experienced 34-year-old was mysteriously removed from the starting squad earlier in the season following a “locker room incident”, the club reported, and was ordered to train with the Reserves at the stadium. Les Gones with immediate effect.

The incident occurred after Lyon’s 3-0 loss to Angers in August 2021, in which Marcelo scored a goal against. A short time later, the club’s social media confirmed in a statement that, after discussions with the boardroom and manager Peter Bosz, the Brazilian defender would be discharged.

The Brazilian central defender was very close to moving to Liverpool (Photo: EFE)

“Marcelo’s inappropriate behavior in the locker room after the game in Angers justifies this decision., which was taken unanimously by the Olympique Lyonnais management team,” the statement read, adding more details: “The player was informed of this decision yesterday afternoon by Juninho and Peter Bosz. The management reiterates that all of their players must demonstrate an unwavering mindset and a commitment to quickly get back to recording results in line with the club’s ambitions.”

After months of uncertainty, The Team revealed that his departure was caused by flatulence in the locker room that caused laughter from his teammates. The Ligue 1 club were going through a difficult period at the time and, with their form slipping, the coaches did not take Marcelo’s gases very well.

Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano, who was “not particularly close to his compatriot”, according to the report, decided to remove him from the team. The decision was backed by coach Peter Bosz. The reason had worldwide repercussions on social networks and even generated an opinion of Gary Linekerformer England national team star. “Kick him off the team for farting? Today I’d be banned for life for shitting in a field. The game is gone”wrote the historic English footballer on his Twitter profile.

