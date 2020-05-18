A Mad Max: Fury Road Character Was Nearly Cut After Testing Badly With Audiences

Luckily for the Mad Max: Fury Road crew, George Miller satisfied the studio bigwigs that it was “too early” to even start pondering of slicing out The Doof Warrior. That short-term keep of execution ultimately transitioned right into a everlasting one, as Miller additionally talked about throughout his interview with New York Occasions reporter Kyle Buchanan that after composer Junkie XL’s rating was thrown into Fury Road, then the temper in direction of Doof Warrior modified, as his tunes now not sounded generic. This resulted in Doof Warrior changing into “one of the crucial well-liked characters within the movie,” as Miller put it.