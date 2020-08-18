A major step in the war against Corona, trial of Covid-19 vaccine in the country today or tomorrow in third phase

new Delhi: A big news has emerged in India amidst the fight against the corona virus. Three vaccines are being prepared for the treatment of corona infection in India. In this, the trial phase of a vaccine will go in three today or tomorrow. Two vaccines are on phase 1 and 2 trails. VK Pal of NITI Aayog has said this on Tuesday. Let me tell you that in collaboration with Oxford University, India is trying to prepare a vaccine. Also Read – International flights may start soon! Civil Aviation Minister said – India is negotiating with 13 countries

NITI Aayog member Prof. VK Paul said, the Prime Minister assured the countrymen on the important issue of vaccination on Independence Day. He said that three vaccines are being made in our country which are on TRAIL. One of them will go to vaccine phase 3 trial today or tomorrow, the remaining two vaccines are on phase 1 and 2 trails.

As far as vaccines are concerned, PM had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that 3 vaccines are being developed in India & are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial today or tomorrow. The other 2 are in phase 1 & 2 trials: VK Paul, NITI Aayog pic.twitter.com/SZHJz9wREv
– ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

On the appearance of post-COVID symptoms in some patients, VK Paul of NITI Aayog said, a new dimension of the disease is coming forward. The scientific and medical communities are monitoring. We need to know that there can be some impact later also. But long-term results are not dangerous right now.

VK Paul said, as we understand it, we will use the treatment methods available with us. This is an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to it. As we understand more, we will be able to tell more about it.

After the arrival of 55,079 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, the infection cases have crossed 27 lakh on Tuesday. So far 19.77 lakh people have become infection free in the country and the rate of recovery of patients is now 73.18 percent. According to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health at 8 am, there are a total of 27,02,742 cases of Kovid-19 in the country. At the same time, after the death of 876 more people in the last 24 hours, the number of dead has increased to 51,797. According to this, the death rate in the country is now 1.92 percent.

According to statistics, treatment of 6,73,166 people is going on, which is 24.91 percent of the total cases. A total of 19,77,779 people have been infection-free so far. In India, on August 7, cases of Kovid-19 had crossed 20 lakh. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Kovid-19 of 3,09,41,264 samples were tested in the country till August 17, out of which 8,99,864 samples were tested on Monday itself.