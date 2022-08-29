A man armed with a rifle killed two people in an Oregon supermarket

The parking lot of the mall where the shooting occurred

At least two people were killed in a shooting Sunday night at an Oregon supermarket. (USA), local media reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time in the shopping center The ForumIn the town of Benda small town about 200 miles southeast of Salem, the capital of Oregon.

The suspected attacker was found dead.as confirmed by the Bend Police Department to the chain ABC News.

The police believe that the armed suspect entered the rear of the mall and initially fired into a supermarket parking lot costco and store Big Lots.

According to the chain no casualties occurred at either of these two locations.

However, the police believe that, The suspect subsequently entered a Safeway chain supermarket and shot at least one individual near the entrance.who was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The suspect continued inside the supermarket, shot and killed at least one other person, the police added.

Officers responding to the shooting entered the supermarket and The suspect in the attack was found dead inside the store. According to the police, the officers did not fire at any time.

The Bend Police Chief, Mike Krantztold reporters that the suspect was carrying an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun. The identities of the suspect and the victims were not revealed, the ABC network said, adding that the event is still under investigation.

“This will take a long time to collect evidence”Krantz said. “We know this is a scary thing for our community.”

Bend is a city of about 97,000 people about 160 miles (257 km) southeast of Portland, Oregon.

Molly Taroli40, told the newspaper The Bulletin that she was with her husband at the Safeway shopping for dinner when the shooter passed by the store “firing shots”

Taroli told the newspaper that she took her own gun out of her bag. Employees, Taroli said, they yelled “come on, come on!” as they tried to help people flee.

Josh Caba, another shopper at the store, told KTVZ that he was with his four children when he heard multiple shots.

“I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People shouted”Caba told the media outlet. “It was a horrible experience.”

(With information from EFE and AP)

Keep reading:

A customer angry because he was served cold fries shot a McDonald’s employee in New York

A two-year-old boy survived the Highland Park massacre sheltered under the bodies of his parents