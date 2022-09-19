A man recounts how an alligator tore off his arm and spent several days lost in a swamp

(Eric Merda via The New York Times)

Eric Merda didn’t usually have a lot of time off from his irrigation service job, but on July 17 he had a much more comfortable schedule and wanted to take advantage of a couple of hours.

He decided explore the Manatee Fish Camp, near one of his workplaces. He ended up in a swampy area near Sarasota, Florida, where he lives.

His downtime that summer Sunday turned into what he described as a nightmarish survival story: four days and three nights lost, naked and suffering alone in the swamp after an alligator bit his right arm off.

“I braved the swamp,” Merda, 43, said Wednesday, almost recovered and ready to share details of his experience. “The swamp answered me with another challenge.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the attack, a spokeswoman, Tammy Sapp, said.

A nuisance alligator trapper removed two specimens (2 meters and 3 meters long) from Lake Manatee on July 21, he said.

According to Merda’s account, he began to explore the swamp, but the heat became intense and he was dying of thirst. He wasn’t thinking straight and he was lost. Like many Floridians, he was used to the risk of alligators, but decided that his best option for finding his way back to his car was to take a dip in Manatee Lake.

The lake, which covers a little more than 5 square kilometers, is an artificial reservoir created in the middle of the last century; a state park located on part of its shore indicates that it is an alligator habitat.

Within minutes of entering the water, Merda said, he realized that his clothes were holding him back, so he got rid of them.

It was then that he saw the alligator in the water, less than 60 centimeters parallel to him.

(The Washington Post/archivo)

Merda narrated that he tried to swim away, but the animal was faster. He clung to her right forearm and they struggled. The animal dipped him three times, then he bent his forearm back and snapped at the elbow, the alligator swam away with his forearm and hand on his snout.

Merda struggled to reach the shore, sore and in shock. He fought against disorientation and tried to move on, sleeping what he could when he could, but still looking for the shore so he wouldn’t get lost again.

“I kept getting lost in the weeds,” he said. “I was terrified to go back in the water, but I had to do it. He didn’t know how the hell he was going to get out of there.”

At some point, he said, the bleeding from his arm stopped, but he knew it was in bad shape. “My bone protruded, my muscles contracted”, he detailed, and, in a scene worthy of a horror movie, he said, he looked back and “the alligator kept appearing here and there”.

Merda said that for a while he climbed on a stump hoping someone would find him, but in the end he decided to keep going. He rested when his body no longer allowed him to move forward.

“There were many times when I couldn’t move on, many”, he recalled. “Of course, as the days got longer, it got worse. If I had to guess, I bet that last day I didn’t move more than 300 feet.”

Flies swarmed his limb. His training in the Reserve Officer Corps taught him that I had to make a tourniquet on my arm, but I didn’t have anything to do it with. She cut herself walking through thorns; red ants attacked her back. The purple flowers that she picked became her food. She drank water from the lake.

Merda said his family and friends began to realize something was wrong because he wasn’t posting on Facebook and called local hospitals to try to find him.

The rescue finally came to an end on July 20, when he came to a fence at Lake Manatee Fish Camp and found a man. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Manatee County Emergency Medical Services responded.

A helicopter evacuated him to safety and he spent three weeks at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Doctors amputated an extra part of his arm because it was infected.

In states with large alligator populations, including Florida and Louisiana, people are in danger whenever they are near a body of water, and should take as much care to avoid an attack as they would to avoid drowning, according to Frank Mazzotti , a professor of wildlife ecology and conservation at the University of Florida, who has worked with alligators and crocodiles in the Everglades for 40 years.

Since 2010, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported six to 15 unprovoked alligator bites per year. In 2021, there were nine in total and none were fatal. In 2022, 22 bite incidents have been reportedbut these may not all make it to the full count, depending on whether they are determined to have been provoked.

Experts recommend swimming only in safe areas, keeping pets on leashes, and not feeding alligators. According to Mazzotti, when animals attack humans they are not hunting, simply because they are too big. Most attacks occur because the alligator feels that its territory is being invaded.

Right now, alligator populations are “healthy,” he said, and as real estate development expands, humans could be increasing their exposure to these animals. The Fish and Wildlife Commission operates a service, the State Nuisance Alligator Program, to remove alligators that are seen as a threat to people, pets, or property.

Nevertheless, if an attack occurs, the options are few. “If you’re in the jaws of an alligator and it won’t let go, fight like your life depends on it.” said Mazzotti. “Because that’s”.

As for Merda, he is getting over the event. “Every day I thank God for giving me the opportunity to fight my way out of it,” she said.

© The New York Times 2022

KEEP READING:

They identified two new species of crocodiles that ate human ancestors

The surprising fight of a wild horse with a crocodile