A man sells his selfies on NFT for a million euros: “I don’t understand why you want to buy my photos,” he said while they were sold

The year 2021 left us with a long list of sales of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) of things as simple as the million-dollar sale of .PNG drawings, of a single pixel for more than a million, or old memes, which many people like. seems to be missing opportunities to be millionaires. And this year 2022 has also started strong: a young man from Indonesia has sold his gallery of selfies on NFT for 1 million euros.

The curious thing about the story is that this 22-year-old man is not famous (well, after this sale, something is), but he simply decided taking selfies for five years of his life sitting in a chair in front of his PC playing video games or doing other things. I wanted to create a “Timelapse” for YouTube.

Some time later, with the new fever of NFTs, decided to turn his long (and repetitive) list of selfies into a Non-Fungible Token and upload that product to OpenSea, the best-known platform for the sale of these assets.

A game that ended in millionaire sales





The protagonist of this story is called Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a 22-year-old computer science student, although on social networks he is Ghozali Ghozalu. I believe your twitter profile this month and already has nearly 40,000 followers who are following his adventures in the NFT world. On January 11, in one of his first posts on Twitter, commented surprised that “I can not believe that people are actually buying my photo” when he had sold 35 in a single day. At that time, last week, each photo cost “only” three euros.

A few hours later he tweeted again that he had sold about 200 more photos and still didn’t understand. why would anyone want to buy NFT photos of him, as he literally said, while being grateful for what was happening.

Can’t believe people actually bought my photo #NFT 35 already sold in one day pic.twitter.com/HRyB86OJD5 — Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 11, 2022

A famous cook from Indonesia found these photos and talked about them and that’s when the fever broke. Some of these selfies have been sold for up to 3,000 euros or 0.9 ETH. In total, according to the information, the young man has already raised 317 ETH, the Ethereum blockchain cryptocurrency. That is, more than a million. At OpenSea you can still see selfies for sale.

Selfies in front of a PC





In all the photos that we can see, he has practically the same facial expression and changes his outfit (sometimes he also has his own gamer helmets). Use Twitter to explain what day some of the photos were taken and what circumstance he was experiencing (for example, that in one photo he had just been vaccinated against Covid-19, that in another he was using his father’s mobile for the selfie or that he was watching Netflix).

Gustaf said it all started because “i thought it would be funny if one of the collectors decided to collect my face“. That was the response of Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali to various reporters who showed up at his university this week to ask him about this phenomenon.