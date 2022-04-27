A Manchester United figure crashed his $120,000 Porsche on the way to training

The talented Portuguese midfielder had an inconvenience on the way to training (Photo: TalkSport)

the star of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandesdodged a serious injury after being involved in a car accident on Monday morning. The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder was late for first team practice after a crash involving his Porsche near the club’s training base at Carrington. As reported by different media in the city, the other parties to the collision, which took place a few kilometers from the player’s home in Cheshire, they also came out unharmed.

Images of the scene quickly appeared on social networks and showed the vehicle, with a value of 120 thousand US dollars, damaged the lower area of ​​the driver’s side with two other cars visibly dented on the side of the narrow road. The second car, a Volkswagen, would have hit a fence with the driver’s door open. Debris was also strewn across the runway.

Inside you can see how the airbags were activated while the right wheel was badly bent and forced against the frame, which had large marks of damage. Emergency teams were also affected by the accident: in another photo shared on the internet Fernandes can be seen standing on the side of the road with his luxury car smashed to pieces in front of him.

A few hours later the interim manager of Manchester United, Ralph Rangnickconfirmed at a press conference that no one was injured in the clash and that Fernandes is fit to face Liverpool. “Yes, he is training with the team, obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but to my knowledge no one was injured.revealed the German coach before the queries of the journalists present at the training center.

And he added in this regard: “He trained with the team, he was fine and he will be fine tomorrow”. Fernandes’ accident occurs one day before the team plays him against the Liverpool on the Premier League in what can be a transcendental duel in the definition of the contest. The talented Portuguese midfielder was a crucial player for the club since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 as he scored a total of 49 goals in 120 appearances in the Los Angeles jersey. Red Devils.

This season he scored nine times and distributed a total of 14 assists in 40 games. Bruno is coming off playing 90 minutes in United’s 3-2 victory against Norwich the weekend with hat-trick of Cristiano Ronaldo and is expected to start Tuesday’s game at Anfield. Also, this month it was announced that he signed a four-year contract extension at Old Trafford, which caused his salary to double to around 310 thousand US dollars per week.

