A map to know the quality of the air throughout Spain: this is this government website

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has launched a new predictive component of the National Predicted National Air Quality Index (Predicted ICA). It is a website that allows users check the air quality in Spain forecast for two days (the day you are and the next).

This new service complements the real-time information on air quality that has been shown for some time by the National Air Quality Index and that has now been added to this website with this more illustrative map.

By looking at this map you can already have a general idea of ​​the places in Spain where the air is “good” and where it is more polluted.

In addition to the colored dots for different cities in Spain and the legend, there is more specific information that this website gives you about air quality. If you click on the point that is in the place that interests you, they tell you the levels of different agents that condition the note. You can specifically know the PM10 (small particles of dust, ash, soot, metal particles, among others, scattered in the atmosphere) and also the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) , among others.

In addition, it gives you some advice so that you take care of your health to the maximum according to the place where you live. As if you can quietly enjoy outdoor activities. Sadly, in places with poor air conditions, the advice is to avoid outdoor activities, waiting for the quality to improve.

Another option available is that there is a differentiation of the expected AAI and the real-time AAI. The predicted is shown by the geometric shape of a star while the real-time ICA is shown by a sphere.

In the upper left corner you have a calendar and there you can choose the date you want to know (only until the next day). And for example, you can see that today Albacete stands out for its poor air quality, and tomorrow it will have good air quality.

The index uses real-time data from air quality monitoring stationscommunicated every hour by the air quality networks that operate in Spain, and supplemented, if necessary, by modeled data on air quality from the Atmospheric Surveillance Service (Copernicus System Atmosphere Monitoring System – CAMS) of the European Union.