A MAS deputy confirmed that Evo Morales’ cell phone was stolen and clarified: “He has no information on drug trafficking.”

After the theft of Evo Morales’ cell phone on Sunday, a deputy from the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) clarified that the telephone number of the former Bolivian president does not have information related to drug trafficking, as the opposition denounces. The politician said that what the device may contain is data referring to the political work of the former president.

“Of course he has important information, on the issue of political coordination that our brother Evo Morales has been carrying out, In no way can we say that he has information on drug trafficking, it is the cell phone of a leader and we hope that the Police can clarify and find the cell phone of our leader”, said Juanito Angulo, deputy of the MAS.

Morales suffered this Sunday the theft of his cell phone in a campaign actfor which he ordered a mobilization of the police officers present at the scene to try to recover the device and prevent the leak of sensitive information.

According to Angle, and the cell phone could have been stolen by “infiltrators” or the US embassy.

“A little strange, just in a political activity they steal it, I don’t know if it was hidden or stolen, that will establish the investigation, but what it is a cell phone of an important, historical leader, a former president who has given a lot for the country”, said the legislator.

As reported Dutyaround 8:30 p.m. reported the theft of the equipment, for which the deployment of the police was ordered.

The newspaper detailed that the national commander of the Police, Orlando Ponce, gave the instruction so that intelligence agents, from the Department of Criminal Analysis and Intelligence (DACI) and all the units carry out “a desperate search”.

The mobilization was such that agents who were on rest were forced to participate, according to officials on condition of anonymity who expressed their discomfort with the order.

The former Bolivian president, accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency, Marianela Prada, and the Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, participated in the closing of the campaign of Rufino Correa, the MAS mayoral candidate for the municipality of La Guardia, in Santa Cruz.

Police sources indicated that There is fear about the access that those who stole the cell phone could have to the information and contacts that Morales maintains, and they did not confirm if the equipment was password protected. Thus, in the ruling party there is growing concern about possible leaks of messages or images of the former president, both of a private and governmental nature.

