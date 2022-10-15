A mayor of Coahuila, his family, children and other officials disappeared after persecution by an armed group

(Facebook Mario Cedillo Infante)

The mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila, and eight other people, including his wife and children, disappeared after being chased by an armed group.

In a statement, the Government Secretariat of Coahuila reported that authorities of this entity, in coordination with those of Nueva León and Tamaulipas, are working on locating the mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila and a group of municipal officials.

The events occurred while crossing the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, when they warned that they were being followed by two vans with armed menafter which communication with them was lost.

The above, It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, October 14, when he returned aboard two vehicles and came from the state of Oaxaca.where they participated in a Magic Towns event.

Members of his family were traveling with him while his disappearance occurred (Photo Facebook Mario Cedillo)

The missing persons are: Mario N, Ana Lilia N, Mario N, Enrique N, Lidia Azucena N, Beatriz Adriana N, Bernardo N, Pedro N, Aidé N.

Guerrero is a border municipality with the United States, with 1,643 inhabitants (INEGI, 2020)

Information in development…