A Medieval Drama That Just Sits There – Variety

“Robert the Bruce” sounds prefer it could possibly be the title of a Mel Brooks parody of a rousingly high-minded chain-mail-and-Lochaber-axe medieval hero epic. (It’s a sword clank away from one thing like “Bruce the Lionhearted.”) I don’t imply to come back off as ignorant or disrespectful, since Robert the Bruce was, after all, the 14th-century Scottish king who fought alongside William Wallace and is revered in his homeland for having led the First Battle of Scottish Independence in opposition to England. However, the individuals who made the staid, morose, and achingly pedestrian historic drama “Robert the Bruce” are a little bit too in love with the sound of individuals saying that title. “Robert the Bruce! Are you able to hear me?!” shouts the chief of a roving band of roughneck English loyalists, time and again. In the event you watched this film and performed a consuming recreation the place you needed to take a slurp of ale each time somebody says “Robert the Bruce,” there’d be nobody sober left.

The image opens with a black-and-white title that reads, “Scotland, 1306. The loss of life of King Alexander III has left the nation in turmoil. With no inheritor, highly effective nobles compete for the Scottish crown.” I’ll confess {that a} title like that one leaves me vaguely depressed on a number of ranges. There’s a this-movie-will-tell-rather-than-show annoyance constructed into it, for the reason that very premise (a “nation in turmoil”) is one thing we’re by no means actually going to see. Much more so, that form of title is simply too typically a gateway to Boringville.

But it doesn’t must be. Within the ’90, “Braveheart” evoked a rousing tinge of old school Hollywood ardour, and so did the even higher “Rob Roy.” Just final yr, “The King,” about Henry V, had an elegantly rounded script and fierce performances from Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (amongst others). “Robert the Bruce,” although, is a “heartfelt” however static expertise.

It’s the second drama about Robert the Bruce in a little bit over a yr (after David Mackenzie’s muddier, bloodier “Outlaw King”), and it’s theoretically a companion piece to “Braveheart,” since Robert is portrayed by the identical actor who performed him in Mel Gibson’s movie: Angus MacFadyen, who had a dashing presence and the coal-fire eyes of a real believer. Twenty-five years later, MacFadyen, extra rounded, with quick hair and a much less ornate goatee, appears to be like and acts like a chastened monk — or, at essential factors, like Anthony Hopkins if he had been a competitor on the Professional Bowlers’ Tour.

You would possibly count on, in one in all these motion pictures, to see an episode during which the hero, defeated and dispirited, licks his wounds at an remoted farmhouse after being taken in by a patriotic Scottish widow and her three younger fees. However in “Robert the Bruce,” that’s roughly your entire film — it’s “Braveheart: The Well mannered Domesticated Streaming Model.” The movie is dunked in a lukewarm tub of doubt and remorse, as Robert, reeling from a sequence of army defeats, involves query whether or not God has really chosen to him to be king. He must get his swagger again. But it surely’s the film itself that appears to be preventing to try this.

At first, when Robert faces down John Comyn, the clan chief who’s his rival for the Scottish throne, Jared Harris performs Comyn by throwing some Shakespearean hearth into his strains. “You need the one factor you can’t have,” he hisses. “To be William Wallace…The way it should coil in your intestine.” Has Jared Harris ever given a uninteresting line studying? In “Robert the Bruce,” he has such flourish that he units the bar at a spot the remainder of the drama refuses to go.

Robert, seeing that his males have misplaced their preventing spirit, dismisses them; he’ll make his personal means, even with a bounty of 50 gold items on his head. He first spies Morag (Anna Hutchison), a saintly widow, huddled together with her younger son, Scot (Gabriel Bateman), over her late husband’s grave, so proper off we all know that Robert goes to be the brand new father determine. He’s taken in by them after almost being killed. And as his stab wounds heal, he wins them over, together with Morag’s teenage niece and nephew (Talitha Bateman and Brandon Lessard), regardless that the kids begin off resentful, as a result of all of them have misplaced their fathers to the reason for Robert’s battle. He teaches them the deadly arts of swordsmanship and archery, in addition to classes like, “You already know what it takes to be soldier?” “Killing plenty of males?” “No. To be soldier, first you need to be brother, buddy, and son.” You additionally must endure excessive ache — like, for instance, sitting by dialogue like that whereas making an attempt to prop your eyelids open.

Directed by Robert Grey, “Robert the Bruce” appears like a producer’s film — a somber bundle, with parts all lined up that don’t totally come to life. The choice to make use of the wilds of Montana to face in for the Scottish Highlands was one, and the brogues are largely effective. In reality, the 2 finest brogues within the film could also be by American actors — Patrick Fugit, in a shaved-at-the-sides Scottish-punk-metal battle minimize, as one in all a trio of Robert’s males who find yourself making an attempt to kill him for the bounty, and Zach McGowan as Brandubh, Morag’s feral brother-in-law, who covets her and despises Robert. McGowan is aware of tips on how to make investments ire with intelligence, and he has mastered the artwork of constructing driving a horse seem like a type of strutting. When he’s onscreen, the movie vibrates. If you’re watching MacFadyen’s Robert, it swells with the Aristocracy and deflates on the similar time.