A medium criticizes Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and gives Microsoft one of the biggest ‘zasca’ of the year

Has the hype for the subscription service been lost? Those of Redmond are clear that not even remotely.

After the unexpected delay of Starfield, in social networks there have begun to be certain criticisms towards the management of Phil Spencer and his team, which have also ended up affecting its flagship product, Xbox Game Pass. This led Kotaku to wonder in a recent report if the hype by the service of games on demand has begun to fall. Microsoft’s answer? They have no waste.

“Tell me that you limit yourself to playing only triple-A without telling me that you limit yourself to only playing triple-A“, the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile wrote in reply to the publication, thus emphasizing the importance in its catalog of the presence of independent proposals with a more modest budget. The message was soon widely applauded on the social network, with about 50,000 likes in 24 hours.

In fact, he encouraged other Microsoft representatives to cheer on the party, with inXile Entertainment, creators of Wasteland 3, framing Xbox Game Studios’ response to Kotaku in the Fibonacci spiral, which is often used on networks when you want to indicate the perfection of an image, this time a message. For his part, Larry Hryb (Major Nelson) resorted to the classic gesture of letting go of the microphone.

Beyond the virality of the tweet, the message from Game Pass makes clear the confidence that Microsoft continues to have in the success of the game-on-demand service. Despite the lack of new proposals from Xbox Game Studios, the bet of those from Redmond will receive several releases this second half of May, including a new premiere title, Sniper Elite 5, while more news is already being advanced for June.

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, yesterday we echoed in 3DJuegos some statements from one of the veterans behind the first Xbox where he expressed his concern with the service, explaining how it reminds him of Spotify and its “destructive” impact on music.

