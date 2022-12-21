A Messi shirt as a carpet and a burned Argentine flag: the reprehensible acts in France after the fall in the World Cup final

The image that sparked outrage on social media

Argentine fans invaded the streets of the country to receive the world champion team. An eternal caravan was nourished by four million people on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, who dispersed to various points in the province and the city of Buenos Aires. The French footballers also received a warm welcome by the people of their country. They arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday night and automatically transferred to the Hotel Crillon, one of the most traditional in Paris. From the balconies of the establishment, both Didier Deschamps and the 26 players of the delegation greeted the hundreds of thousands of fans who invaded the Plaza de la Concorde to honor the work of the world runners-up in Qatar 2022. It was a night of respect and celebration.

Mixed in these diverse reactions, there were two reprehensible acts that arose in some specific points of the Parisian city. Mixed in the crowd that sheltered the arrival of the French soccer players were unfortunate scenes. A small group of fans set an Argentine flag on fire in the streets of the capital while others filmed and some incited the act.

“Remember to wipe your feet before entering,” says the sign

In turn, in another image that went viral on social networks, you can see the entrance to a restaurant, gastronomic or nightclub, with a sign in the entrance area that had a written legend: “Remember to wipe your feet before entering”. and on the floor a Paris Saint Germain shirt with Messi’s 30 that serves as a rug in a clear act worthy of reprobation. The publication was quickly viralized and generated the repudiation of both Argentines and many fans of the player from Rosario. These images come after many European media questioned the alleged lack of ethics of Argentine soccer players and accused them of being “sore losers.”

In addition to the fact that the Argentine flag and Messi’s PSG shirt have been punished, three footballers from the runner-up team were also the focus of the disgust of some French fans. K.Ingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani and Aurélien Tchouaméni received racist attacks on their social networks. Those targeted obey football reasons: Coman missed the first penalty in the definition, Kolo Muani wasted the play of the epilogue of the game that contained the Argentine goalkeeper and, finally, Tchouaméni sent his shot wide from the twelve steps that made possible the victory of Argentina in the World Cup final.

These rulings aroused all the racial hatred. Both Kolo Muani and Tchouaméni had to suspend their personal social networks after an escalation of xenophobia: the emoticons that filled their accounts had bananas and comments about their skin color. From the French Football Federation (FFF) they expressed their repudiation and announced: “After the World Cup final, several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks. The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their perpetrators.”

