A millionaire price and a special detail: a pair of the first sneakers worn by Michael Jordan in the NBA went on sale

Michael Jordan He is considered one of the best athletes of all time. Since your arrival at the NBA in the 1984-85 season at Chicago Bulls after shining at the University of North Carolina, the American basketball league was revolutionized by his game and his ability to fly over the hoop.

Over the years, Jordan unseated Larry Bird Y Magic Johnson as the best in the NBA and led Chicago to win six championships in eight years. Before becoming a sports icon, Your Majesty marked an era in sports-related businesses. Thus it was that in the early stages of his professional career he signed a contract with the company Nike, which created the brand Air Jordan of sneakers, a sales success to this day.

In the last hours, a site specialized in showing the culture of sneaker fashion called Nice Kicks, announced the sale of a pair of the first version that used the number 23 of the Bulls in the NBA. The now famous Air Jordan 1, 100 percent in accordance with its classic red, white and black details, appeared on the portal eBay at a price of 1,000,000 dollars.

According to the publication on the United States site for the auction and electronic commerce of online products, the pair bears an authenticated signature of MJ himself -in the right article- and has a little known detail. The shoes are part of a personal sample that Jordan received from the company under the code 850204TYPS and what marked that one of the pieces in the pair had one more point in shoe size: one was numbered 13 on the waist, while the remaining measured 13.5.

In addition, another of the significant points that marks the sale of this treasure of the player chosen five times as the most valuable of the regular season in the NBA, is that Comes with two pairs of laces, just as Jordan requested in his early league. One is white and the other is black.

In that first season in the professionalism, Jordan was chosen as the rookie of the year in the NBA. That year was the same in which a commercial empire was launched that united one of the great athletes of all time with one of the most famous clothing brands in the world. Thanks to his mother Deloris suggesting that he attend the interview that Nike had prepared for him, Michael also became a cultural icon in the United States.

Jordan signed a $ 2.5 million contract for the first five years plus 25 percent of the profits from each pair of sneakers sold.. What’s more, unlike what happened with other disciplines, the brand offered Jordan to create its line of apparel and shoes with custom design.

The condition to maintain the contractual relationship? That for the first three years Jordan had to end up as NBA rookie of the year, be chosen for the All-Star Game or average at least 20 points per game. Additionally, sales should reach $ 3 million. Did you do it? “After the first year, pairs were sold for 126 million”, explained MJ David Falk’s agent in a fragment of the documentary The Last Dance. The rest is known history.

