A Minecraft streamer manages to cross the end of the world and breaks the game after 420 days walking

MysticalMidget is already a legend in the Minecraft community for having made it through the end of the world in one Minecraft game after more than 420 days walking 10 hours a day and traverse more than 32 million blocks. technically feasible reach the end of the world in the Mojang game, but traversing it is no longer viable for many patches. For this reason, the streamer took care of carrying out the feat in the Beta version 1.7.

The worlds generated in the game have a limit of 32 million of blocks from the first spawn point. In older versions of Minecraft there were no barriers preventing players from cross the end of the worldso by doing so the blocks stop being displayed, whole chunks of the environment begin to disappear and, ultimately, the game starts to break to the point that even the frame rate is no longer operational.

As you may have seen in the video above, when MysticalMidget is beyond those borders and everything around it starts to be “ghost terrain”, there is a point where the game can’t even generate the biome correctly. That’s why falls into the void. One wonders what was going through his head, because his reaction is one of sheer dread, rather than joy. We imagine that after so much time, the life he knew was ending before his eyeswithout the bread being able to keep his character alive.

What is clear is that after so much time and effort, is worthy of all praise. Apparently, now a new game has started, but already in Minecraft 1.19. Reviewing the newspaper library, we have found a very interesting article of impressions of Minecraft that dates from 11 years ago… Impressive.

