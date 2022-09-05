A Minecraft streamer takes 2,500 hours to reach the end and is punished for his curiosity

Mojang’s title continues to leave us with unusual cases thanks to the efforts of the player community.

Minecraft has long been one of the main references in video games, both for those who are inside the world and for those who see it from the outside. The popularity of the title Mojang It leaves us on more than one occasion with things as unusual as politicians campaigning with the game or mammoth projects carried out with the tools that the developers put at our disposal, but it seems that the game will never stop surprising us.

After more than a year, the outcome was deathThis time the content creator Mystical Midget has been in the news, who has decided this summer to promote his Twitch channel with a project: test the limits of the open world of minecraft exploring the idea of ​​how far you can go by generating blocks legally.

As you can see in the short video that we leave you below, the outcome he found after a lot of effort was the cruelest of all: death. All after having started its journey in January 2021 and having traveled 32 million blocks throughout 2,500 hours of crossing.

Used a beta version to bypass the current wallTo start the challenge, streamer Mystical generated a world from scratch and positioned himself at coordinates 0,0 to start walking towards the end of the map. He set an initial goal of 12 million blocks, but decided to go further once he reached that goal. In newer versions you can find a wall to avoid the outcome that the creator sought to find and, therefore, opted for using the beta 1.7, where there is no such limitation. After so much time and so many PC resources used, there was no mystery beyond Game Over.

The truth is that Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular proposals today even in 2022 and, in fact, Mojang continues to add updates and news for a community that continues to support the title, which has new biomes and creatures since The Wild It will be released in June this year.

