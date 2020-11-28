A minor girl protested against molestation, an angry boy beheaded

Lucknow: The girl’s neck was cut off in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for opposing molestation. This minor girl came to her relative’s place. When it was tampered with here, the girl opposed it. After which the thumb of the girl’s hand was first cut and then the neck. This case of murder is from Kudiyapur village of Sikanderpur police station area. Also Read – UP: Cousins, mother and sister killed at midnight in dispute over garbage dump

According to the news, the minor girl went to her home to harvest vegetables. Here a young man from the village tried to seduce the minor. The accused youth was calling the girl to himself but the girl did not go to him, after which the boy became angry at the girl's denial.

Angry boy, after showing extreme cruelty, first cut the thumb of the girl and then cut the throat and ruthlessly killed the minor. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and arrested the accused and are investigating the case. In this regard, the Superintendent of Police says that the girl is murdered by a young man from the same village.