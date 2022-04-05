A miraculous cut that went viral and a very Argentinian celebration facing the camera: Cuti Romero’s little pearls in Tottenham’s win

The defender of Tottenham and the Argentine national team defended Hugo Lloris’ goal

The confrontation between the Tottenham and the Newcastle for the 31st day of the Premier League had the Argentine Christian Romero as one of the great protagonists. The locals flourished in front of their public with a 5-1 win but, beyond the rain of celebrations, one of the most applauded footballers when the match ended was precisely the Cordovan. With an impressive cut and an effusive celebration on the way to the locker room, the spotlight was on the central defender.

The first major intervention Holiday happened 21 minutes into the first half, when he stopped the dynamic advance of Allan Saint-Maximin with a strong sweep. However, possession was left to the visiting side that returned to the charge with the aim of opening the scoring. After a shot of Jonjo Shelveythe ball remained inside the area and Joe Willock left on the way Eric Dier to stay hand in hand with Hugo Lloris who prepared to try to stop the shot.

With an impressive effort, Romero abandoned his mark and dived to block the definition of the English midfielder. The ball hit the booty of the Argentine and ended up going to the side, generating an ovation from all the Tottenham fans. Few moves later, Fabian Schär he broke the resistance of the French goalkeeper with an exquisite free kick to make it 1-0 in favor of Newcastle.

The Cordovan celebrated the 5-1 win that makes them climb in the Premier League table

Starting off losing was the mental injection that Tottenham needed to react and go over their opponent. At 43′, Ben Davies He headed a center from Son to go to the locker room with a partial 1-1. Already in the second half, he was a monologue for the locals and at 48 minutes he went on to win with a goal from Matt Doherty, so that later the Korean striker, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn They will be in charge of continuing to stretch the difference until the final 5-1.

Once the victory was over, Cristian Romero went to the locker room and on the way he passed in front of one of the Spurs cameras. “¡Vamoooos!”, the Cordovan exclaimed with notorious happiness for his performance against Newcastle. The social networks were flooded with praise towards the center-back who was not present in the last double date of the South American Qualifiers, since he was suspended for two dates as a result of what happened in the qualifying round between Brazil and Argentina in San Pablo.

El Cuti gets psyched up to represent the Albiceleste in the June window, where the confrontation against Italy by Finaltournament that matches the champion of the Copa América and the European Championship. It will be at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

THE SUMMARY OF TOTTENHAM 5 – 1 NEWCASTLE

