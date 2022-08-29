A mission from the Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Zaporizhzhia plant after the attacks in recent weeks

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

After weeks of negotiations and tensions over the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhiain the southeast of Ukrainea team of experts from IAEAthe nuclear agency of the HIMleft Vienna for the facilities, occupied by Russian troops since March.

The CEO of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi announced that he will lead the delegation that left this Monday.

“The day has come, the IAEA mission is on its way to Zaporizhzhia. We must protect the security of Ukraine and Europe’s largest power station”, Grossi, director of the agency, wrote on Twitter. He announced that the team will arrive “later this week.”

In a photo that accompanies his message, the head of the IAEA appears along with a dozen people wearing helmets and vests with the emblem of the UN body.

The image shared by the director of the IAEA on his social networks

The group sent to Ukraine, headed by Grossi himself, includes the IAEA directors for safeguards (controls), Massimiliano Aparoand nuclear safety and security, Lydie Evrard.

Grossi had demanded an IAEA visit to the site for several months and warned of the “real risk of a nuclear catastrophe.”

According to Grossi in a statement, the IAEA mission must assess the physical damage suffered by the plant facilities and determine if the main safety and security system, and the backup system, are working.

In addition, you must assess the working conditions of plant personnel and conduct safeguarding activities Urgent (controls) to ensure stocks of nuclear materials declared by Ukraine to the IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia plant, where six of the 15 Ukrainian nuclear reactors are located, was taken in March by Russian forces, shortly after the start of the invasion on February 24and is located near the front line in the south.

kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of bombing the vicinity of the complex, which borders the city of Energodar on the Dnipro River, and of endangering the site.

the ukrainian operator Energoatom warned on Saturday of the risks of radioactive leaks and fires from the attacks.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, urged the UN agency in charge of nuclear control to send a team as soon as possible.

Between Thursday and Friday, the plant and its 1,000-megawatt reactors were “totally disconnected” from the national grid due to damage to power lines, kyiv said. They were later reconnected and restarted.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinagreed to allow the team of inspectors to travel to Zaporizhzhia via Ukraine without having to go through Russia, the French presidency reported on August 20 after a telephone conversation with the French president. Emmanuel Macron.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

