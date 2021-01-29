“A mistake can cost lives”: Brayan Angulo called on footballers to be aware of breaking the health protocol

Brayan Angulo acknowledged that soccer players can make mistakes when breaking health protocols (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

Brayan Angulo, defender of the Xolos from Tijuana, recognized that footballers can make mistakes by breaking health protocols. However, he pointed out that players should be an example of society.

“It is quite a complicated subject, but In my opinion we have the responsibility as public figures and people who set an example of being the first to take care of ourselves. We cannot give that image ”, the Colombian mentioned in a press conference.

The defender regretted that Liga MX or the clubs have to sanction to the players for these types of actions. However, he indicated that these new rules are to maintain the health of all the protagonists of the most popular game in the country.

“The worst thing would be if the League or some club have to take measures, but if they have to be taken it is for the good of all of us, the health of our families and football. In the end we must take into account the time that we stopped, which became eternal to all of us ”, express.

In turn, he admitted that players like all people can make mistakes in their decisions. Nonetheless, noted that mistakes can cost dearly, especially in these times of combat against COVID-19.

“We make mistakes and make mistakes, but we are in a moment where we have to minimize those mistakes. You have to be aware that one of these mistakes can cost lives “, he sentenced.

For that reason, Angulo stressed that it is the moment for footballers to contribute their “grain of sand to this whole situation we are living ”. “We must be one of the groups that has to step up and show respect for other people, for what others are experiencing,” he added.

Finally, he said that players are the first to avoid contagion within clubs. He pointed out that more positive cases of coronavirus in the teams could generate the suspension of the competition, which in turn affects the entertainment of fans.

“Do not allow games to be suspended and the League postponed. We know that we have a bad time, that People who stay at home watching football have a hard time and it is also a way for those people to take care of themselves and don’t be so stressful, “he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, due to covid-19 outbreak in the match between Monterrey and America, the League changed the logistics of its health protocol. The agency pointed out that each team must do virus detection tests every 10 days and added a penalty to those who do not comply with the health protocol, fine that could reach up to 100,000 pesos Mexicans.

And there have also been cases where footballers do not respect social distancing measures, such as that of Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul and Alan Mozo from Pumas, who were caught in different social gatherings. Therefore, both directives ensured that their players they were sanctioned internally.

To this is added that Mexico goes through difficult times due to the increase in cases in the country. According to the latest report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that in the country there are 1,806,849 positive cases accumulated and 153,639 deaths by coronavirus.

