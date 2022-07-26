A model raised USD 5 million in Only Fans and wants to buy a first division club in Chile

Daniella Chavez is a fan of O’Higgins

surprise in Chile after model posts Daniella Chavez who anticipated that he is raising a fortune in Only Fans to be able to acquire the football club O’Higgins. The young woman who used to be a Playboy bunny and television host has become very popular on the social network selling erotic content and has already raised just over $5 million.

“We are closer to the goal of buying O’Higgins. Five million dollars in sales is not bad, we can do it. I’m still the number 1 OnlyFans in South America! Thank you ”, the lace wrote in her account when sharing an image of her balance: $5,057,845. Such a figure set off the alarms of the sports institution to such an extent that the president himself had to speak on the subject.

“There is no option for the Abumohor family (current owners) to sit down and talk with her, because she has treated them badly on social networks and on several occasions,” club leaders explained in dialogue with Redgol. In addition, they explained that if his claim is serious, he still needs to raise several million: “The club has not been appraisedmaybe it could be close to 10 million dollars”.

Before these words, Daniella Chávez attacked: “We already have 5 million dollars to buy O’Higgins. There are many throwing bad vibes, others say ‘surely you will sell five million dollars in videos’, hahaha. Perhaps it bothers them that a fan can own a club, one of the best-selling OnlyFans in South America. We will reach the goal.”

Daniella Chavez is one of the models with the most subscribers in Only Fans

The Chilean model had become very popular in 2015 and 2016 during the consecrations of La Roja in the Copa América, at that time she had millions of followers and Instagram and used to share opinions about her team’s matches. In addition, she had criticized Lionel Messi by calling him a “princess”. She had also starred in a scandal with Cristiano Ronaldo, after it was pointed out that she had been a lover of the Portuguese but later denied it and blamed the rumor on the then Real Madrid player.

Chavez has managed to monetize its content through Only Fans a platform that allows anyone to publish erotic content, add subscribers and thus earn money, something that other types of social networks prevented. We will have to wait to find out if the USD 5 million he has reaped so far allows him to acquire the club O’Higgins.

