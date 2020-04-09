A Modern Family Spinoff Would Revolve Around Multiple Characters, Says Co-Creator

I am detest to debate it an excessive amount of as a result of the conversations are early. Among the [endings] are pure ones. It is one thing that have been we to do it, it will possibly’t simply be extra Modern Family; it is received to be a few of our present however with new characters blended in, maybe. I spent numerous years on Frasier and that was an incredible model of a derivative since you took a single character and put him round a bunch of different characters and it turned a complete new world and it virtually made you neglect in regards to the present that he had come from. We would not go that far; it would not be one character, but it surely is perhaps a pair and we’ll see the place that goes. But it surely’s a dialog now that might come to nothing but it surely might additionally come to one thing nice. I hope it does come to one thing nice however I am actually undecided.