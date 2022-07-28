A month before the start of the World Cup, Neymar will go on trial for corruption and fraud linked to his signing for Barcelona

Neymar will go on trial for corruption a month before the start of the World Cup (Reuters)

The Barcelona Court will judgel October 17 to 31, the “Neymar case”, for which the Brazilian international, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, his parents and former FC Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell will sit on the bench for irregularities in his signing in 2013.

As you have advanced The country and have informed the agency Efe legal sources, the trial will be held from October 17 in seven sessions, in a hearing in which the defendants face prison sentences for two crimes of corruption between individuals and simulated contract fraud in the negotiations that, between 2011 and 2013, culminated in the transfer of Neymar to FC Barcelona.

The case started after a denunciation of the investment fund DIS Esportes e Organizaço de Eventos LTDAwho had 40% of Neymar’s federative rights and who felt cheated, in his opinion, by not having received all he owed for the signing of the footballer to FC Barcelona when Rosell was president and Bartomeu vice president.

Neymar signed for Barcelona in June 2013 (Reuters)

The Federation of Associations of Professional Sportsmen of Brazil, which joins DIS in the private accusation, considered that their rights, consisting of a percentage of the transfer rights were also violated by the defendants.

The prosecution, in its interim findings, He asked for two years in prison and a ten million euro fine for Neymarwho is currently a French PSG player, and five years in prison for Sandro Rosell.

Also requested two years in prison for Neymar’s father and one for his motherboth as alleged perpetrators of crimes of corruption in business, the same one charged to the son, and a fine of 1.4 million euros for the family business N&N.

Neymar was in Barcelona until June 2017 (Reuters)

A Joseph Maria Bartomeuwho at the time of the events related to this case was vice president of the Catalan club, is only accused by DIS, which He asks for five years in prison.

The case addressed by the Barcelona Court is the so-called “Neymar 2″since the “Neymar 1″ culminated in an agreement with the Barcelona court for which Barça paid 5.5 million euros and was convicted of two tax crimes, exempting Rosell and Bartomeu from responsibilities.

KEEP READING

The PSG coach questioned Neymar’s future: what the Brazilian said about his continuity in the team

PSG presented its third reinforcement: who is the defender who will be Lionel Messi’s partner

The full video of the rough cross between Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG: what happened before and after the kick that bothered the Argentine

(With information from EFE)