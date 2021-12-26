A Mortal Kombat fan improves an old painting in a shop including Scorpion and Sub-Zero

The person mentions that it was a thrift store, and the painting was not an original piece.

Foto: DPJ333 @Reddit

A Reddit user, DPJ333, shared a modification he applied to an old paint he found at a thrift store. Being a fan of Mortal Kombat, the user changed the landscape to a morbid setting that haunts the saga, and also painted Scorpion y Sub-Zero in full combat, including the life bars with their names, as we can see in the classic installments of the saga.

The painting was a reproduction inside a thrift storeScorpion was pictured performing his classic special attack, which fans recognize by the scream ‘Get Over Here!’ accompanying it. The stage, meanwhile, modified it to reflect the classic level ‘Living Forest’, which debuted in the second installment of the saga.

“These paintings are reproductions commonly found in second-hand stores and at very low prices, “explained DPJ333, when questioned for having modified a piece of art just for pleasure.” I must emphasize the reproduction part, as I would never paint over an original work.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are perhaps the most famous characters in the series, and we will most likely see them in the next installment of the franchise. We don’t know if NetherRealm Studios’ new game is really Mortal Kombat 12, but it is more than confirmed that the studio is already working on the project.

