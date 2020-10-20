A motion was moved in the Punjab Assembly against agricultural legislation, CM Amarinder said – ‘Not afraid of dismissal of the government but …’

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has warned of the danger of national security and peace while introducing 4 bills in the Punjab Assembly repealing the three agriculture laws of the Center. Not only this, he also said that he is ready to resign or even sack the government, but will not allow ‘injustice to the farmers of Punjab’. In the assembly on the second and last day of his special session, he warned of the possible threat to the peace and national security of the border state due to the central agricultural laws. He said that no one can tolerate the attack on religious sentiments and attacks on livelihood. Also Read – Agriculture Laws News: Punjab State Legislative Assembly Proposals Against Agriculture Law, Can Any State Reject Center Law?

Draft resolution states that farm laws are against constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject & these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions & powers of states, as enshrined in constitution: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/atuye5goBo pic.twitter.com/3hjKUm8pdY
– ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

The Chief Minister said, ‘I am not afraid to resign. Even if my government is dismissed, I am not afraid, but I will not let the farmers be harmed, nor will they be ruined. ”He said that I accepted the injustice done to the Sikhs on the occasion of ‘Operation Blue Star’ in 1984. Had opted to leave the government instead.

Giving a direct warning to the Center, Amarinder Singh said, “If the agricultural laws are not repealed, angry youth can take to the streets to support the farmers, chaos can spread. The way things are going on, they can spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the state, ”he said.“ The same thing happened in the 80s and 90s when Sikh extremism gripped Punjab. China and Pakistan will try to take advantage of such conditions of the state, which will pose a serious threat to the security of the entire country. ‘

He further said, ‘In the name of agricultural laws, we have actually implemented trade laws. It is not the farmers who will have access to the national level, but the traders will have access, so the term ‘trade area’ is also used in this law. ‘The Chief Minister said that he was uncomfortable and upset with this situation. The government has further harassed farmers through such laws amid the Kovid-19 crisis.

He said that the farmers have no option but to fight to save themselves and their families and I will support them fully. Amarinder Singh appealed to the farmers to give up movement of essential commodities by quitting the ‘rail roko’ movement and removing jams from the roads.

