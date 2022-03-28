A museum of retro computers and consoles is destroyed by Russian bombing in Ukraine

It was in Mariupol, heavily punished by Russia in recent weeks, and it housed a large collection.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine It has caused a huge exodus of people in Europe, caused thousands of deaths, both civilians and soldiers, and has also generated countless losses at the patrimonial level, both in public infrastructures and in the property of millions of citizens. Thus, we have recently learned of the apparent destruction of a retro hardware museum in Mariupolbesieged these days in the east of the country.

Such misfortune was reported on Twitter by Mark Howlett, later confirmed by the Software & Computer Museum which operates several exhibition centers in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Shortly after we also learned of its responsible, Dmitry Cherepanovwho is safely away from the bombed-out Ukrainian city. “I have lost my museum and my house”he assured on his Facebook page, it8bit.club.

is lost like this a collection made up of more than 120 pieces on computers, consoles and assorted devices in retro technology gathered for more than 25 years by Cherepanov, who also maintains a radio and web outreach project. “Fortunately, I not only created a museum, I also created this site, which will preserve the history of the museum and its exposed devices,” we read on his website.

In fact, the center was the subject of a video report by Gizmodo in 2019 that allows readers to get an idea of ​​​​this new tragedy.

Consequences of the war in Ukraine

The aggression of the Russian Federation presided over by Vladimir Putin has also driven dozens of video game developers away from their workplaces, including the creators of Stalker 2 who would have already established themselves in the Czech Republic. On the other hand, various companies in the industry have decided to exit the Russian and Belarusian market in protest at this military action, including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, as well as EA or CD Projekt. You can delve deeper into this topic in the report How the video game industry has responded to the war in Ukraine.

