A music bank sues Meta for 145 million: it accuses him of appropriating his works and redistributing them on Facebook and Instagram

Epidemic Sound is a royalty free sound effects and music bank, which youtubers, tiktokers, streamers and other content creators can use in their videos in exchange for a subscription. 35,000 songs and 90,000 effects are available to its more than 100,000 users. For only 9 euros per month, personal users (that is, those who are not companies and do not generate content for them) can freely monetize the videos they create in this way on their own channels.

What makes this service attractive for content creators is the fact that they have the security that they will not be subjected to copyright claims nor to claims of Content ID, and that —therefore— they will not have the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads of an eventual loss or demonetization of their account. And corporate users? They also have access to Epidemic Sound’s library… however, they have to pay much higher amounts for it.

The problem with Epidemic Sound is that it understands that one of the largest potential users of your service has decided to ignore your terms of use, and incorporate much of the Epidemic library (94% of it, they say) to your ownfreely available to its millions of users, so they can use it in the videos they create and share on their platform without Epidemic Sound seeing a penny for it. We are talking about nothing less than Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram.

The content of a lawsuit with serious accusations

And for this reason, Epidemic Sound has just filed before a Californian court (as published by TorrentFreak) a copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta (here you can access the PDF of it). A lawsuit in which the plaintiff demands $142 million in damages.

As stated in the lawsuit,

“With this action we seek to stop the theft of music created by hundreds of musicians, composers, producers and vocalists, a theft that Meta knowingly, intentionally and brazenly performs daily on its platforms social networks, Facebook and Instagram. […] The defendant —Meta— is not only aware of this violation: he has actively violated, as well as participated, encouraged and allowed said violation”. “The Meta company itself has been storing, selecting, reproducing, performing, distributing and exploiting Epidemic’s music without a license. […] More than 950 of Epidemic’s music tracks have been reproduced, stored, made available and distributed to its users by Meta through your Music Library or through your other unlicensed content sharing tools. Epidemic is confident that further investigation would reveal additional violations.”

Certainly serious accusations.. Epidemic claims that his music is now available in millions of videos that have been viewed billions of times. According to his calculations, approximately 50,000 infringing videos with music from his library are uploaded to Facebook and Instagram every day.

According to Epidemic, this Meta violation has been going on for a long time, but “has become more rampant” in recent times thanks to new tools, like the explicitly mentioned Original Audio and Reels Remix, from Instagram. And it is that the latter allows you to generate Reels from the music of another user’s Reel, which —to put it in some way— ‘viralizes’ the infraction. And about the ‘Original Audio’ feature, the lawsuit states that

“It allows Meta to extract or separate the music from the original video content in which it was incorporated, and play it for any of its billions of users who wish to incorporate it into their own video content, regardless of whether Meta has any authority to offer that music in the first place. No one, not even Epidemic’s licensed subscribers, has the right to do this without Epidemic’s permission.”

In addition, according to Epidemic complaint, Meta would have even vetoed access “in an unjustified and inexplicable way” to the audio content section of its Rights Manager tool (copyright management, which allows reporting infringements in this regard).