A musician played the saxophone while undergoing surgery for a brain tumor

A musician with a brain tumor underwent a successful nine-hour operation, during which time he was awake, conscious and playing his saxophone, reported this week the International Hospital of Paideia, in Italy, where the surgical intervention was carried out.

It is one of the first surgeries of such complexity to be performed in the European country and definitely is unique in terms of recorded musical accompaniment.

Christian Brogna, international expert in complex tumor surgery who led this operation, explained that each person’s brain is very different due to its complexity and plasticity. Brogna is also a experienced surgeon specializing in awake surgery. In fact, a few years ago in London, he performed a similar operation while the patient played the violin.

Christian Brogna, an international expert in complex tumor surgery and ‘awake surgery’, and managed to completely remove the brain tumor without compromising the patient’s neurological functions (Paideia International Hospital)

“In this case, the tumor was located in a very delicate and difficult brain area for the procedure. Also, the patient is left-handed. This made things difficult because the neural pathways in the brain are much more complicated,” explained the neurosurgeon. But the determination of the patient also had benefits in the intervention, since thanks to this -conjugated with awake surgery- it was possible to map the neural networks that underlie the different brain functions that allow him to play the instrument, which helped to not compromise them.

The patient, 35 years old, identified as GZ, played with his saxophone the music of the 1970 film ‘Love story’ and the italian national anthem several times during the operation. In this way the doctors could verify that their neurological functions were not affected as they removed the brain tumor. “Playing an instrument implies a heightened cognitive function. It means that you can interact with the instrument, coordinate your hands, exercise your memory, test your vision, Brogna explained, adding that thanks to operations in an awake state it is possible to remove a malformation from the brain, preserving the patient’s quality of life.

Also used a specific marker for cancer cells which made them easier to distinguish from surrounding healthy tissue. “The intervention was really complex and required a long preparation and very high technology”, concluded Brogna.

The operation lasted 9 hours and 10 doctors intervened (Paideia International Hospital)

The operation was carried out on October 10 by a team of ten professionals from various countries, including neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, neuropsychologists, and neurophysiologists. According to Brogna, the tumor was successfully removed, and there were no negative impacts on the patient. In addition, Brogna indicated that he felt comfortable throughout the procedure. The patient went home three days later with his wife and two children. All of his functions, including his saxophone playing, were normal.

It is not the first surgery of this type that is performed in the world. In 2019 Italian doctors removed a brain tumor from a musician while he was playing the piano. “Each such surgery is a window into the complexity of the brain., and we continually learn from all these surgeries. This was the saxophone now, but it can be anything important to the patient,” the surgeon concluded.

After three days hospitalized, the patient was discharged Paideia International (Hospital)

In an orchestra, the sax is the link to trumpets, trombones, and other instruments like the clarinet. Extremely harmonious, he knows how to fit into a composition without giving the note, phrase by phrase. As soon as the band is ready to relax a bit, the sax can become the perfect leader.

There are numerous studies that show that playing an instrument such as a saxophone can help improve your ability to retain due to the fact that a good number of brain cells are activated at the moment of playing and coordinating the movements of the mouth and hands, an action that does not occur with other instruments.

Playing the saxophone involves taking in the air correctly and expelling it in a controlled and measured way. Therefore, not only while you play, but when you warm up and prepare for it, you are carrying out a series of beneficial exercises for the entire respiratory system. As a result of breathing control, the main muscles of the body are also worked when we play a wind instrument. Some instruments require a fast exhalation rate, which results in abdominal and diaphragm training.

