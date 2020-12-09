A Muslim man did something for the temple, people building bridges of praise, said- thank you

new Delhi: There was not so much land around the temple that the devotees could offer prayers without any hassle. There was a lot of difficulty. Seeing this, a Muslim man did something that the entire Hindu society including the priest is praising. The trustees of the temple say that the Muslim man has ended many of our problems in a jolt. Also Read – Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan lashes out at Kangana Ranaut, said- If I am so scared of temples…

Actually, there is a Hanuman Temple in Mayilapur in Kadugodi area in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Seeing the lack of land near the temple, a Muslim man named HMG Pasha decided to donate his land. Pasha donated his land to the temple so that a grand temple is built and there is no shortage of space for the devotees around.

HMG Basha donated the land for construction of temple wholeheartedly. Construction of the temple is underway we are very happy that a Muslim man donated land for the temple: Bhyre Gowda, Temple Trustee. #Karnataka

Pasha said that he often saw that people have problems during the puja. The temple was small. There was no place around. So I decided that a part of my plot should be given to the temple.

Temple trustee Bhayre Goda says that Pasha has given land for the temple. We used to have problems. We are happy that a Muslim person has given land for the temple. Is a great example. We all live together in this way.