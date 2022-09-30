A NASA probe made its closest pass to a Jupiter moon in 20 years

NASA’s Juno spacecraft made the closest flyby of Europe in more than 20 years (AP)

The Juno space probefrom NASAmade this Thursday his Closest flyby of Jupiter’s moon Europa in over 20 years. As the investigations could specify, this satellite is approximately the size of the Earth’s moon.

Juno – which has been orbiting there since July 2016 – passed 357 kilometers from icy Europa, where an ocean is supposed to exist under a thick layer of ice, almost without relief. A multitude of dark grooves can be seen on its white surface, which could be rocky material exuded from deeper layers. In other areas, however, irregularly shaped icebergs are observed, linked to each other.

Science has considered Europe an interesting case study. That is why this idea feeds the theory that there is underwater life and excites scientists with the possibility of finding columns of water gushing from the surface.

“We have to be in the right place at the right time, but if we’re lucky, it’s a home run for sure,” said Juno mission lead scientist Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

John Bodi, deputy chief of mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explained that he expected the probe to pass “very quickly,” at a relative speed of nearly 14 miles per second.

Stunning images of the planet Jupiter, showing two tiny moons, faint rings and auroras at the north and south poles, were taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (AFP)

The images obtained by Juno will be available on Friday, NASA announced. These new observations will have a much higher level of detail to those achieved so far, thanks to an improved camera and more powerful instruments. As the flyby occurred in the middle of the night, the lighting came from the reflection of the Sun in the planet’s clouds.

All of these images will help in the agency’s plan for its mission. Europa Clipperwhich will be released in 2024. Likewise, the European Space Agency also plans close encounters with its probe Juicewhose launch will take place in 2023.

Juno planned to complete 37 orbits around Jupiter in less than two years. Despite the slowness with which he performs them, this is already his 45th number, which exceeds the initial number. Their only goal is the study of this planet. In June of last year it had been located just over a thousand kilometers from Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest satellite and, due to its speed, only a few images were obtained -although of great quality-.

Prior to this flyby, NASA had achieved a close approach to the moon Europa in the 2000 with your probe Galileo. On that occasion, it passed 351 kilometers so, to date, it holds the proximity record.

In February 2024 there will be a last encounter, during Juno’s orbit 58. will be with Ioconsidered the world of four hundred volcanoes and, with it, another record will be set for the probe, by widely exceeding its time in the environment.

