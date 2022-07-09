a native version and pointing to the stars

Halo Infinite, the big bet of 343 Industries in the last five years and the most important launch – without detracting from Forza Horizon 5, of course – from Microsoft for the past 2021, ran into different problems caused by a somewhat green multiplayer. The next-gen Master Chief experience not everyone liked beyond its campaign mode, and while we are still waiting for Forge Mode and the Cooperative Campaign, details of what was going to be its VR version.

Note that this is the first time a VR version of Halo Infinite has been mentioned. developed by 343. The only information regarding the launch of this sixth chronological installment only pointed to a multiplayer separate from the campaign, but it seems that the American team was working on a version for virtual reality devices that, far from being a simple experience, pointed to a I play with all of the law.

Thanks to the information shared by @Mr_Rebs_ on Twitter, development would have started in 2017 with a team of 343 independent and that would work together with the group in charge of the main campaign and the base game. However, it seems that the work was cut short when thinking about how to include the own mechanics of VR games without perverting the essence of Halo and the open world that the team was developing for Infinite. This, together with the small group of players who could access this VR version, ended up squander efforts from 343.

This VR version would bear the name of Reverie Project and among the information that the user has shared we can see how the team was working on several scrolling modes around the map, as well as its pros and cons. The simplest option, and one that many large games incorporate, is scrolling. teleportation, something that would break the immersion, but allow the team to maintain the same scale of the map that we have today in the game; on the other hand, the Master Chief could have counted on a jetpack to scroll the map in this version, but this would slow down exploration and make it repetitive at the expense of greater immersion.

In response to my post about the canceled Halo VR project, here’s our only look at what Halo VR would look like. This was created by Nibre_ who was hired by 343 as a Halo MCC engineer after he posted this in 2019 👀 #Halo #Xbox pic.twitter.com/UvOQGGw4mg — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) July 8, 2022

And it is that, unlike VR versions of games like Resident Evil 7 or the future Village VR, this Halo Infinite VR It would not be controlled with the Xbox controller but with controllers similar to Meta’s Oculus Touch, so the expense to play would be higher. A very interesting “what if…” that would not only mark a before and after for the saga —since, except for the mods, it would be the first native version for VR—but it would have given a new perspective on the Halo universe, although we can always resort to playing Infinite in the third person.