A neo-Nazi who disguised himself as Hitler and participated in the assault on the Capitol was sentenced to four years in prison

And United States federal judge sentenced this thursday to four years in prison for a Nazi sympathizer for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021claiming that his “racist and antisemitic motivation” resulted in their participation in the assault.

The accused, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli32 years old, worked as security guard at a naval station in New Jerseywhen he joined the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol, as reported The New York Times.

In a May trial in US District Court in Washington, Hale-Cusanelli was convicted of five criminal charges, including obstructing the certification of the 2020 election results.

The defendant has tried at all times during the trial to play down his role in the assault, claiming to the jury that I had “no idea” that Congress was meeting on Capitol Hillsomething that the judge described as “lie”.

For their part, prosecutors have argued that Hale-Cusanelli he liked to dress up as Adolf Hitler very oftenand that subscribes to the ideologies of white supremacy and sympathizers of Nazismaccording to the aforementioned newspaper.

“Hale-Cusanelli is, at best, extremely tolerant of violence and death,” prosecutors said, asserting that the defendant’s actions during the capitol assault were not activism, but “the prelude to their civil war”.

In this sense, in a sentencing memorandum presented last week by the United States Government, it is evident that Hale-Cusanelli told his roommate at the naval station that he had felt excited by the assault on the Capitolcomparing it to a “civil war”.

After sentencing, the judge in charge of the case explained that he believed that Hale-Cusanelli’s past actions reflected “deep hostility and insensitivity” towards ethnic and religious minoritieswhich, he added, “had significant consequences, including fueling a recent surge in anti-Semitic attacks across the country.”

