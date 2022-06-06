A new Argentine fighter, the strong threat to McGregor and a violent knockout based on elbows: the highlights of the week in the UFC

A fighter finishes his opponent with elbows

The week in the UFC culminated with the Alexander Volkov’s victory (7th) by technical knockout against Jaizinho Rozestruik (8th) in the main event held in Las Vegas. The Russian prevailed with a stoppage after judge Herb Dean stopped the fight with two minutes to go. With this result, the former Bellator champion increased his record in the biggest MMA company in the world to 9-4 after falling in his previous fight against Tom Aspinall by submission.

In the other side, Big Boy accumulated its second consecutive defeat after falling on September 21 against Curtis Blaydes (number 4 in the ranking) by unanimous decision and his chances of fighting for the title against Francis Ngannou, current leader of the heavyweights, are complicated.

Within this event, one of the most brutal endings at the hands of the American was also carried out. Alonzo Menifieldwho based on elbows was imposed on the Ukrainian Askar Mozharov at the end of the first round. The 34-year-old fighter attacked from the start and after a series of exchanges on the feet, he managed to drop his opponent and set up a good ground hold to get some violent blows with which he finished off his rival with 20 seconds to go in the first round.

As far as South America is concerned, Argentina can celebrate after it was officially known that the country will have a new representative in the most important MMA company in the world.

the protagonist is Ailín Fiona Pérez who, through his social networks, officially announced that he will be part of the company and that he will debut the next September 3 ante Zarah Fairn at UFC Paris.

“I am going to leave a message to Dana White (President of the UFC), which I hope is watching this video. If you’re not seeing it, someone show you. I’m ready, I’ll keep training. I am ready to show that I am an Argentine who is ready to be in the UFC.”assured the 27-year-old fighter who has accumulated seven victories as a professional and has two international belts.

With her, the list of Argentine fighters who went through the UFC continues to grow. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Guido Cannetti, Silvana Gomez Juarez, Lauren Staropoli and Marcelo Red are other names that were written on the pages of the history books of the North American company.

Masvidal attacked McGregor

The name of Conor McGregor returned to the scene in the UFC plane after the powerful striker Jorge Masvidal he raised his voice to warm up the atmosphere: “He is false, he knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill, I’m not here to play hug in the cage, I’m going to give everything inside of me to kill him.”

The American fighter with Latin American roots (Cuban father and Peruvian mother) wants to show again why he is one of the most dangerous fighters in the company. The native of Miami comes from losing in his last three presentations (The first two against the king of the category Kamaru Usman) and now challenged the Irishman with the aim of returning to the world stage.

“Now he’s getting shots and taking steroids and all sorts of things, but he’s still a little kid. I would love to fight at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face, if he doesn’t want to do it, let him come next, ”he sentenced.

