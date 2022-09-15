A new arson attack in southern Chile destroyed two trucks and a forestry machine

ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGE. It is the eighth attack of this type so far this year in the region

Saboteurs set fire to two trucks and a forestry machine on a property belonging to the timber multinational Arauco in the commune of Lanco, in the southern Chilean region of Los Lagos, reported the Association of Forestry Contractors.

According to its manager in the area, René Muñoz, this is the eighth attack of these characteristics that occurs in this region throughout this year, two more than those registered in all of 2021, and is still under investigation by the Carabineros militarized police force.

The Los Lagos region is located south of Araucanía and Bío Bíotraditional scenarios of the ancestral conflict that exists in Chile between groups of settlers, the state, communities of the native Mapuche people and large forestry and paper companies dedicated to the exploitation of ancient forests and rivers.

The sabotage coincided this Wednesday with the news that Lorena Parra, Eastern Metropolitan prosecutor, will investigate her counterpart from La Araucanía, Roberto Garrido, for the case of leaks in the hearing on the arrest of the leader of the Mapuche radical group Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco. (CAM), Hector Llaitulin pretrial detention for various crimes, including alleged theft of wood.

Parra will investigate the wiretapping that the media transcribed during the aforementioned hearing, which could constitute a crime of violation of secrecy.

The attack also occurred 24 hours after the spread, once again, of the state of emergency in the so-called “southern macrozone”, scene of the conflict, which caused the deployment of the Army.

The state of emergency has been in force since May 16 in the entire region of La Araucanía and in two provinces of Biobío, 600 kilometers south of Santiago (AFP)

The chilean congress extended this Tuesday the validity of state of emergency in two southern regions of the country affected by the so-called “mapuche conflict”, which confronts indigenous communities, forestry companies and the State.

In his seventh request for an extension, for the first time the Chilean president, Gabriel Boricexpanded the duties of the military to “the protection of people’s lives”, after the frequent arson attacks in those regions led to serious attacks on peasants.

The request of Boric was approved in the Senate with 41 votes in favor, one against and three abstentions. On Monday the deputies did the same with 124 votes in favor, 11 against and four abstentions. The extension is valid for 15 days each time.

The state of emergency has been in effect since May 16 throughout the region of Araucania and in two provinces of Biobío, 600 kilometers south of Santiago, where the majority of its indigenous inhabitants demand the restitution of ancestral lands.

In addition to peaceful demands for land restitution, in Araucanía and Biobío there are also small groups of members of the Mapuche ethnic group that accompany their demands with arson attacks, mainly against the assets of forestry companies in the area. According to the authorities, there are also violent acts committed by wood thieves and drug gangs.

The violence in the southern regions, added to the increase in crime in urban areas and the rise in inflation, which in one year reaches 14.1%, have affected the Boric Approval Level, which fell last week to 33%, according to a survey by the consulting firm Cadem.

(With information from EFE and AP)

