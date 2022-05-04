A new Deus Ex in two years? Embracer wants triple-A games from its new studios very soon

Square Enix is ​​already focused on Japan after the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

Yesterday we had a very busy start to the month again, with the purchase of three studios by Embracer Group. Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal will no longer be part of Square Enixbut will join the Swedish conglomerate in an operation closed by $300 million that the Japanese company has received with open hands.

With the acquisition of these studios, more than 50 intellectual properties come under the umbrella of Embracer, which plans start releasing new triple-A games from these studios in two years. Therefore, fans have begun to speculate about the possibility of seeing new titles in the Deus Ex saga and even Legacy of Kain, both of which were constantly mentioned in the statement announcing the transaction.

Embracer acquired 22 companies last year aloneIt has been Embracer itself who has revealed its intentions at a conference after the announcement of the purchase, something that is quite common if we consider that they acquired 22 companies last year alone. The Swedish giant is getting bigger and bigger, and its CEO Lars Wingefors has valued the latest operation as a good opportunity.

In fact, and as we read in Axios, Wingefors has stated that in other circumstances the figure would have been differentso it is implied that they have taken advantage of a delicate moment of Square Enix to obtain three studios and numerous IPs at a very low price compared to other previous operations in the sector.

At Embracer they believe that the developments that the three studies can carry out will be reflected in high profits in the coming years, and they even think that they can reach agreements with PlayStation or Xbox to boost profits from new projects even further.

Why has Square Enix sold?

Beyond Embracer’s plans, Stephen Totilo wanted to shed more light on the reasons why Square Enix has sold three of his most reputable western studios. He claims the studios generated $200 million in revenue last year, but less than $8 million in operating income.

Square Enix has not benefited from deals with MarvelAlong with this, it should be noted that agreements with Marvel have not been beneficial and, although Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy have had a better reception over the months, they have not been the step forward they expected. David Gibsonan analyst at MST Financial, goes further and assures that they lost 200 million with these projects.

The company will now focus its efforts on Japanese developments and new business opportunities such as blockchain, artificial intelligence or the benefits of the cloud. Looking ahead to new Embracer projects, we have compiled six sagas that we would like to see back after the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

