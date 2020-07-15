A new Doctor Who twist could finally solve the Master/Missy mystery

Whereas Sacha Dhawan’s new model of the Grasp was successful with Doctor Who followers when he debuted in early 2020, he positively left followers with a number of questions.

How did Michelle Gomez’s Missy (the earlier incarnation of the character) regenerate when she’d apparently died for good? And when she did, why was a lot of her final storyline – which noticed the Doctor’s foe turn into a reluctant do-gooder – reversed to make the Grasp a murderous villain once more?

Former collection boss Steven Moffat and Dhawan himself have left it as much as followers to theorise, and being Whovians that’s simply what they did. The most well-liked theories advised that Dhawan’s Grasp could truly come earlier than Gomez’s (we by no means see the regeneration so it’s potential), and even earlier than her predecessor John Simm’s – however now a new (laser) spanner has been thrown in the works to complicate issues even additional.

What if Missy become this new Grasp as a result of there was one other Grasp in between? That’s the central plot level of a new Large End audio journey starring Gomez’s renegade Time Lord, who finds her dastardly plots being foiled by somebody she assumes is the Doctor solely to seek out that it’s truly her future self, performed by Line of Obligation’s Gina McKee.

“I used to be devastated when Missy left our screens. After which, in fact, Sacha turned up and was completely marvellous,” episode author Lisa McMullin mentioned.

“However I haven’t had my fill of Missy but. I wished to create a narrative that could – probably – fill in the hole between Missy’s final telly look and the Grasp’s spectacular TV return.”

The additional twist? This new Grasp (calling herself the Lumiat) is definitely good. Inside the story, it’s revealed that at the finish of her life (presumably referring to her demise in 2017’s The Doctor Falls) Missy prompts some forbidden Time Lord expertise known as an Elysium discipline, granting herself a new cycle of regenerations and avoiding sure demise whereas additionally purging herself of her darker qualities.

Following this course of, McKee’s Lumiat is all sweetness and lightweight, and decided to assist her previous self do good – although as the story goes on some doubt begins to be solid on precisely how this regeneration from Missy to the Lumiat panned out. Was Missy actually making an attempt to show good – or was she making an attempt to eliminate that pesky conscience that she’d been combating, solely to have one thing go mistaken?

By the finish of the story – additional spoiler alert – Missy finally ends up forcing the Lumiat to regenerate, making her two-for-two in the self-murder stakes (together with John Simm’s Grasp) and leaving an ambiguous notice as to what kind of particular person the subsequent Grasp will probably be. As Missy notes in the story, regeneration is a lottery – who’s to say the subsequent Grasp gained’t be worse than ever?

In different phrases, this new story created one thing of a Conflict Doctor for the Grasp, a bridging character between two eras that completes Missy’s storyline and doubtlessly explains the Grasp’s reversion to kind in collection 12. After having a superbly good incarnation, perhaps the subsequent Grasp (as performed by Dhawan) overcorrected, making a deadlier model than ever?

Followers additionally produce other theories already. What if the Elysium discipline, famous to be an unreliable piece of expertise, created a darker Grasp at the similar time as the Lumiat? Two Masters, ying and yang, would possibly sound slightly excessive – however in the world of Doctor Who something is feasible.

Now, we all know what you’re pondering – does any of this “depend”? As with all Large End tales, it’s tough to say. Whereas separate from the BBC’s present model of Doctor Wh, all tales do must be signed off by the Beeb, and a few Large End characters – particularly companions of Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor – have been named in the TV model in 2013’s Evening of the Doctor, suggesting that they not less than “exist” in the TV universe as nicely.

Actually, The Lumiat’s author says she meant for the story to be taken as an official extension of Missy’s storyline.

“The Lumiat is canon. I say so,” McMullin mentioned. “The Lumiat is the story of what occurs to the Time Lord often called Missy/the Grasp between Gomez and Dhawan (caveat – I wrote this earlier than I knew there WAS a Grasp in Dhawan kind).”

And if the BBC have been comfortable to log out on this story being made, and permit some indirect references to Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in the story (“I’m an enormous fan of her work,” The Lumiat says of her outdated rival at one level), it definitely looks like there aren’t any plans for the TV collection to create a rival clarification for the Missy/Grasp plot gap.

For now, it looks like McMullin’s clarification will probably be left to face, fixing the mystery for the time being.

Although in fact, we’re positive that gained’t cease followers from persevering with to create their very own theories. For one factor, we’re fairly positive that this new twist nonetheless doesn’t technically rule out the Dhawan Grasp coming earlier than Missy anyway…

