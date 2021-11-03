A new edition of the women’s Copa Libertadores begins: teams, fixtures, venues and everything you need to know

The women’s Copa Libertadores will have its 13th edition (@LibertadoresFEM)

The eyes of the continent will be on what happens from November 3 to 21 in a new edition of the Women’s Libertadores Cup. There will be 16 teams that will compete to keep the trophy in the contest that will take place until the semifinals instance in Paraguay and that will have its grand finale in Uruguay.

The most powerful clubs on the continent today they will present themselves with all their stars with the mission of achieving consecration in the 13th edition of the tournament. Many of these sets have been specially reinforced for this event, which will have a public presence in the stands.

Railway Brazil is the last champion, having been consecrated in the Cup that was held in March of this year in Argentina after a postponement and a change of venue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Grenas Warriors they will seek to repeat the crown and expand the hegemony of their country’s clubs in the tournament, although they will have very powerful teams in front of them that will give their all to stay with glory.

Brazil is the country that has won the most Women’s Libertadores Cups since 2009 (the year in which the first edition was played) to date, with nine to their credit, while Chile, Colombia and Paraguay have one each. San Lorenzo will seek to give the first title in history to Argentina in this competition. So far, the best results for the Albiceleste teams have been three third places: Boca (2010), UAI Urquiza (2015) and River (2017).

The contest will feature the televising of the Facebook Watch Conmebol official for the entire continent. In addition, in Argentina it can be seen through DeporTV.

Ferroviaria de Brasil is the last champion of the tournament (EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / Archive)



Format:

For the first time in history, the tournament will have two venues: Paraguay and Uruguay. The instances from the group stage to the semifinals will be played in Asunción, while the grand final will be at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo.

In the first instance, the 16 teams will be divided into four groups and the first two from each zone will access the quarterfinals. From then on, direct elimination matches will be played until the champions are defined.

Participating teams:

The places granted are divided as follows: a quota for each of the federations that make up Conmebol. An extra quota for the host country (Paraguay). A place for the current champion (Railroad). An extra quota for each federation that has ever had a champion team (until now they are: Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Colombia).

Argentina (one quota): San Lorenzo.

Bolivia (one quota): Real Tomayapo.

Brazil (three quotas): Corinthians, Railway and Kindermann-Avaí

Chile (two quotas): Santiago Morning and University of Chile.

Colombia (two quotas): Independent Santa Fe and Deportivo de Cali.

Ecuador (one quota): Deportivo Cuenca.

Paraguay (three quotas): Cerro Porteño, Sol de América and Deportivo Capiatá.

Peru (one quota): Lima Alliance.

Uruguay (one quota): National.

Venezuela (one quota): Yaracuyanos.

For the first time in history the tournament will be played in two countries (@LibertadoresFEM)

Groups:

Group A

Railway

Sun of america

Deportivo Cuenca

Independent Santa Fe

B Group

Cerro Porteño

Santiago Morning

Yaracuyanos

Kindermann-Avaí

Group C

Deportivo Cali

Lima Alliance

Real Tomayapo

University of Chile

Group D

Corinthians

San Lorenzo

National

Deportivo Capiatá

Venues:

In Paraguay there will be two venues where the matches will be played: the Manuel Ferreira stadium of the Olimpia club, with capacity for 22 thousand spectators, and the Arsenio Erico de Nacional, with almost 7 thousand seats. The latter will host the match for third place.

In the last hours, the Paraguayan authorities resolved that public access to the stadiums will be allowed.

The Arsenio Erico stadium will be one of the venues (National Club)

The Manuel Ferreira stadium will also host matches (Club Olimpia / Wikipedia)

Awards:

As in the 2020 edition, the team that becomes champion of the Women’s Copa Libertadores will receive an economic prize of 85 thousand dollars. The finalist will take 50 thousand, while the third party will receive 30 thousand units of the US currency.

Complete match fixture:

Quarter finals:

November 12, 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B (Manuel Ferreira Stadium)

November 12, 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A (Manuel Ferreira Stadium)

November 13, 1st Group C vs 2nd Group D (Arsenio Erico Stadium)

November 13, 1st Group D vs 2nd Group C (Arsenio Erico Stadium)

Semifinals:

November 15 and 16 at the Manuel Ferreira stadium

Third place:

November 18 at the Arsenio Erico stadium

Final:

November 21 at the Gran Parque Central stadium (Montevideo, Uruguay)

The Gran Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo (Uruguay), will host the final (EFE / Raúl Martínez / Archive)



