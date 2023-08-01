A New Featurette Says That The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Will Be A Horror Story Like Alien:

It’s no secret that Ridley Scott’s Alien was a big influence on The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Based on the part of Bram Stoker’s Dracula that describes the count’s trip throughout the sea from Carpathia to England, the distinctive version will show the vampire moving through the ship as well as hiding in the misty darkness, ready to feed on the crew when the time is right.

Director André vredal wished to give the impression that Dracula could attack at any time, just like the Xenomorph does, especially when the lights go out.

The New Video Shows All Of The Scary Part Of The Last Voyage Of The Demeter:

A new short that Fandango is the only place to see shows how the cast and team of the movie saw that almost magical fear. The video shows all of the scary parts of The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Vredal hopes it to be “the scariest depiction of Dracula ever given” by playing on not only the fear that comes with the Count’s name and the stories about him, but also the mystery of what happened on the Demeter.

Even though almost everyone knows who Dracula is, the Demeter is still a secret. The only thing that is known for sure is that horrible things happened on the ship.

Dracula Wants To Get To England So He Can Find More People And Eat Them:

This Dracula is also very different. He wants to get to England so he can find lots of people to eat, and as soon as the lights go away he starts walking around the ship. For Vredal, the idea of Alien was a big part of why he joined.

The change from the Nostromo, with all of its little holes where the Xenomorph could pop out, to the Demeter, with its dark rooms and ocean fog that made it hard to see at night, made it a very interesting take for the director.

The Movie Is Set Within 1897, There The Crew Can Not Do Anything To Save Themselves:

Since the movie is set within 1897, there’s not much the crew can do to protect themselves from the flying monster’s violence. This makes it even scarier that they have nowhere to go when he’s after them.

Liam Cunningham, who acts the ship’s captain, adds that this Dracula was “the perfect monster” because it hides in the dark, wet, and foggy weather. The film’s star, Corey Hawkins, says that the scenes where the Count’s shadow lights up in the lightning and thunder are “magical” horror.

When Will The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Be Out?

On Friday, August 11, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is scheduled to be shown in theaters all over the world.

André vredal, a Norwegian director, is in charge of the movie. He made the cult hits Trollhunter as well as The Autopsy of Jane Doe, as well as 2019’s Scary Stories To Tell Within The Dark, so we know we’re in good hands when it comes to scary movies.

In addition to Cunningham and Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi as well as David Dastmalchian also star in The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The evil Dracula is played by Javier Botet, who has a lot of experience portraying twisted horror movie monsters.

Dastmalchian told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff that he was excited to be in the movie and that he especially liked working with Vredal because he knew Stoker’s famous story and liked to take “big shots” with his horror movies.

He was saying at the time, “He took a big risk with this movie.” “I think it’s going to freak people out, but it’s going to be another of those movies that takes you to a different place.”

The rest of the group is Jon The Last Voyage of the Demeter starts filming on August 11 with Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, Nicolo Pasetti, as well as Chris Walley. Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz wrote the script. Watch the short video below.

The Plot Of The Last Voyage Of Demeter Is:

The story for Vredal’s Dracula movie comes from the part called “The Captain’s Log” in Bram Stoker’s first Dracula book, which came out in 1897.

In this exciting part of Stoker’s story, Dracula travels from the small town of Transylvania to the busy city of London on a ship called the Demeter.

Without the comforts of his house, Count Dracula is stuck in the dark, while the ship’s crew is unaware of the danger below deck.

Dracula’s bloodlust takes over quickly, so the team doesn’t have long to be unaware. One by one, they start to vanish as Dracula’s hunger for blood grows. The official summary of the movie says the same things, giving a hint of what Vredal holds in store.

“Strange and horrifying things happen to the doomed crew as they try to make it from Transylvania to London by sea, where they are followed each night by the merciless presence of a legendary vampire named Dracula,” it says in an eerie way.

When the Demeter finally gets to the coast of England, it is a burned-out, abandoned wreck. No one knows what happened to the group. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vreedal defended the strength of the movie’s main idea, which he called “Alien-on-a-ship in 1897.”

The Cast Of “The Last Voyage Of The Demeter”:

Corey Hawkins plays Clemens

Aisling Franciosi plays Anna

Liam Cunningham plays Captain Elliot

David Dastmalchian plays Wojchek

Javier Botet plays Dracula

Chris Walley plays Abrams

Nicolo Pasetti plays Deputy Hirsch

Sally Reeve plays Landlady

Jon Jon Briones

Stefan Kapičić

Nikolai Nikolaeff

Woody Norman

Martin Furulund

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Movie Trailer:

vredal wasn’t wrong when he said that The Last Voyage of the Demeter was like Ridley Scott’s Alien. The first full trailer for the movie looks like it takes place upon a wooden version of the Nostromo.

The video, which came out in April 2023, showed us the crew of the Demeter as they slowly realized that something really bad might be hiding within the cargo hold on the ship. In July 2023, a few months later, we got a second look at the Beast’s alien Dracula in a new video.