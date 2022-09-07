A new gameplay of God of War Ragnarok allows us to see the kingdom of the dwarves that we will visit in the game

God of War: Ragnarok will allow players to travel to all nine realms, meaning areas previously unexplored in 2018’s God of War will bring new experiences to players in Ragnarok. Thanks to Game Informer, we can now see Svartalfheim for the first time, the new dwarf kingdom that players can explore.

The images shown reveal a gigantic industrialized dwarf kingdom, with “technical marvels like mining shafts, artificial water channels, and sprawling cities,” which will no doubt lead to a number of environmental puzzles. In-game footage shows Kratos freezing geysers with the Leviathan Ax and smashing through obstacles with the Blades of Chaos.

Svartalfheim as well will use the canoe, as Kratos and Atreus are shown touring the cities by boat. However, Game Informer teases that other travel methods could also be used to traverse Svartalfheim.

God of War: Ragnarok is coming to PS5 and PS4 on November 9. The game was originally slated for a 2021 release, before Sony announced that it was being pushed back to 2022. Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018’s beloved God of War reboot, and will follow Kratos and his son Atreus as they take on a handful of of Norse enemies, including Thor.

Earlier this summer, we were able to read the official God of War Ragnarok story synopsis, and we also know that Ragnarok marks the end of the Norse saga of the franchise along with new features for a button that was barely used in the game. previous.